Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is almost here, and as in seasons past, the new season will feature some double-take worthy cameos. On Thursday, Netflix announced Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's guest stars for the first six episodes of the fourth season, according to Deadline, which premiere on May 30. (The rest of the season will be available at a later date that has not yet been announced.)

Some of your favorite celebs — Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant, Greg Kinnear, and Bobby Moynihan — are all set to make appearances, and the streaming service's descriptions of their respective characters will give fans a few hints as to what storylines they can expect to see in Season 4.

Philipps — who announced this month that she will host a new late-night talk show on E! — will play Sheba Goodman, a rowdy heiress who has apparently seen their error of her wild ways, as her inheritance depends on her proving to her parents that she is responsible enough to manage her own finances. Screen veteran Kinnear is playing a character based on himself, who drops his son off at school only to get mixed up with Titus — played by Tituss Burgess — in a plan to win back his boyfriend, Mikey, who is played by Mike Carlsen.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live alum Moynihan will play a men's rights activist named Fran Dodd, who is the founder and "C.F. Bro" of the Innocence Project. He is attempting to clear the Reverend's name — played by frequent guest star Jon Hamm — as part of his role in the resistance against the "war on men."

In addition, Bryant — also an SNL cast member — is slated to play the Reverend's ex-girlfriend, Tabby Bobatti, who is in denial about his role in kidnapping Kimmy — played by Ellie Kemper — and the other Mole Women. As Deadline reported, Kimmy is infuriated when she finds out that Tabby lived with her captor the whole time she was in the bunker.

Past guest stars like Amy Sedaris, Zosia Mamet, and Derek Klena will also return as Mimi Kanassis, Sue Thompsteen, and Douglas, or DJ Fingablast, respectively, according to Variety.

The upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix comedy will be its last, but series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are reportedly in talks to write a feature film to finish out the show, according to Deadline.

Still, fans were devastated to learn the show would not be returning for a fifth season, and took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Fan @kinda0utta1uck wrote in all caps, "IM CRYING UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT IS ENDING IM SO SAD THAT SHOW MAKES ME SO HAPPY IT GIVES ME SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TOO AFTER MY FINAL EXAMS WTFF," and @mayachandler said, "excuse me while i book a therapy appointment to solely discuss the sharp ending of unbreakable kimmy schmidt".

However, some fans also expressed excitement for the potential film and what the team behind the show will come up with next. @_Rene_V tweeted, "Shame Kimmy Schmidt is ending after 4 seasons but a TV movie finale would be a great send-off," and @feyntastic wrote,

"I’m really sad that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ending with season 4, but I’m also really excited to see what Tina Fey is going to do next because the woman is a non-stop comedy genius & she only keeps topping herself with everything she does."

The show's not over yet, though. Netflix hasn't yet given an official word on when the second part of Season 4 will be available to stream, so between the remaining episodes and the rumored feature-length finale, fans still have plenty of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to look forward to.