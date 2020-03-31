When the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced emergency measures to help those financially affected by coronavirus, he said the government was there "to support millions of Brits who have been furloughed". As companies and brands try to cope with the economic damage caused by the pandemic, terminology like this is becoming increasingly part of our days and lives. But what does furlough mean and what are you entitled to?

What does furlough mean?

Defined as a “leave of absence”, furloughed workers are those whose employers cannot cover staff costs and who have been asked to stop working, but who have not been made redundant. Essentially, it is an alternative to laying off staff: you remain on the payroll, but you are asked to take unpaid leave.

“When an employee is put on furlough, their company might require them to work fewer hours a week or force them to take time off unpaid,” as per The Telegraph.

Will I still be paid if I am furloughed?

Your company will not pay you as normal, but under The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, employers can claim for 80% of furloughed employees’ usual monthly wage costs, up to £2,500 a month. Plus the associated Employer National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolment employer pension contributions on that wage.

If you have been told you are on furlough, you do not have to contact the Treasury yourself: it is your employer’s responsibility to organise that payment.

Self-employed workers and contractors have also been offered an emergency support package, too. On March 26, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a separate scheme to provide direct cash grants of up to £2,500 per month for at least three months.

What happens to the rest of my salary?

Your employer is not legally required to pay out the remaining 20% of your salary, though they can if they choose to.

How does furlough work for those on zero-hours contracts?

According to Kate Martin, of legal firm JMW Solicitors, zero hour workers who are on the payroll should be able to receive the same 80% of their salary: "The nature of zero hours is that pay can be variable, but based on our current understanding, employers would need to look at recent months of an individual employees' salary to work out what the 80% figure would be."

Same applies to employees on flexible contracts, as well as those on agency contracts, as per HM Revenue & Custom's site.