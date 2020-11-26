How To Find Out Which Tier Of Coronavirus Restrictions Applies To You

Once England comes out of its four-week lockdown on Dec. 2, it will rejoin Scotland in a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. This week the government announced which tiers each area of England will be placed in when the national lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday, Dec 2. The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would return to a strengthened version of the three-tier system of restrictions that were in place prior to the second lockdown. Meanwhile, Scotland remains in a fiver-tier system which ranges from levels 0-4. But with areas subject to changes in tier, it can be hard to keep up with which restrictions you must adhere to. So here's how to keep track.

England

As the BBC reports, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out England's updated coronavirus tier system on Thursday, Nov. 26, revealing the majority of England will enter the two highest tiers of restrictions. Speaking in the House of Commons, he explained: "Tempting as it may be, we cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal."

The three tiers for local coronavirus restrictions include Tier 1: medium alert, Tier 2: high alert and Tier 3: very high alert. To find out which tier your area will be placed in upon the end of lockdown, you can visit the official UK Government website and enter the postcode of your current address or that of the place where you intend to spend most of your time. You'll then be redirected to a page outlining the rules of your area, which will differ depending on the tier your area is currently in.

The five main factors the Government consider when deciding on which tier an area is placed under include case detection rates in all age groups, case detection rates in the over-60s, the rate at which cases are rising or falling, positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken), and pressure on the NHS — including current and projected occupancy.

You can find the full list of local restriction tiers by area below:

Tier 1: Medium alert

South East

Isle of Wight

South West

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

North West

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

York

North Yorkshire

West Midlands

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

Rutland

Northamptonshire

East of England

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

London

All 32 boroughs, plus the City of London

South East

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South West

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

North East

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

North East Combined Authority:

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Scotland

In Scotland, each region has been given one of the country’s five COVID protection levels, which include Level 0, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4 — the latter of which is Scotland’s highest level of restrictions. To find out which level your area currently falls under you can visit the official Scottish Government website and enter the postcode of your current address. To be sure of which region you currently reside in, you can also check the available maps of local authority area boundaries.

The full list of Scotland’s local COVID protection levels can be found below:

Level 1

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Highland

Moray

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Level 2

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Argyll and Bute

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Scottish Borders

Level 3

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee City

Edinburgh (City of)

Falkirk

Fife

Inverclyde

Midlothian

North Ayrshire

Perth and Kinross

Level 4