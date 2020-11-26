Health
How To Find Out Which Tier Of Coronavirus Restrictions Applies To You
The system will come into force in England from Dec. 2, while Scotland's five-tier system remains in place.
Once England comes out of its four-week lockdown on Dec. 2, it will rejoin Scotland in a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. This week the government announced which tiers each area of England will be placed in when the national lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday, Dec 2. The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would return to a strengthened version of the three-tier system of restrictions that were in place prior to the second lockdown. Meanwhile, Scotland remains in a fiver-tier system which ranges from levels 0-4. But with areas subject to changes in tier, it can be hard to keep up with which restrictions you must adhere to. So here's how to keep track.
England
As the BBC reports, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out England's updated coronavirus tier system on Thursday, Nov. 26, revealing the majority of England will enter the two highest tiers of restrictions. Speaking in the House of Commons, he explained: "Tempting as it may be, we cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal."
The three tiers for local coronavirus restrictions include Tier 1: medium alert, Tier 2: high alert and Tier 3: very high alert. To find out which tier your area will be placed in upon the end of lockdown, you can visit the official UK Government website and enter the postcode of your current address or that of the place where you intend to spend most of your time. You'll then be redirected to a page outlining the rules of your area, which will differ depending on the tier your area is currently in.
The five main factors the Government consider when deciding on which tier an area is placed under include case detection rates in all age groups, case detection rates in the over-60s, the rate at which cases are rising or falling, positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken), and pressure on the NHS — including current and projected occupancy.
You can find the full list of local restriction tiers by area below:
Tier 1: Medium alert
South East
- Isle of Wight
South West
- Cornwall
- Isles of Scilly
Tier 2: High alert
North West
- Cumbria
- Liverpool City Region
- Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
- York
- North Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Worcestershire
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
- Rutland
- Northamptonshire
East of England
- Suffolk
- Hertfordshire
- Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
- Norfolk
- Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
- Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
- All 32 boroughs, plus the City of London
South East
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Brighton and Hove
- Surrey
- Reading
- Wokingham
- Bracknell Forest
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- West Berkshire
- Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
South West
- South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Dorset
- Bournemouth
- Christchurch
- Poole
- Gloucestershire
- Wiltshire and Swindon
- Devon
Tier 3: Very High alert
North East
- Tees Valley Combined Authority:
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Darlington
- North East Combined Authority:
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
North West
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
Yorkshire and The Humber
- The Humber
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Birmingham and Black Country
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
East Midlands
- Derby and Derbyshire
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- Leicester and Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
South East
- Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
- Kent and Medway
South West
- Bristol
- South Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
Scotland
In Scotland, each region has been given one of the country’s five COVID protection levels, which include Level 0, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4 — the latter of which is Scotland’s highest level of restrictions. To find out which level your area currently falls under you can visit the official Scottish Government website and enter the postcode of your current address. To be sure of which region you currently reside in, you can also check the available maps of local authority area boundaries.
The full list of Scotland’s local COVID protection levels can be found below:
Level 1
- Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
Level 2
- Aberdeen City
- Aberdeenshire
- Argyll and Bute
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Scottish Borders
Level 3
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee City
- Edinburgh (City of)
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Inverclyde
- Midlothian
- North Ayrshire
- Perth and Kinross
Level 4
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow City
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- West Dunbartonshire
- West Lothian
