Health

How To Find Out Which Tier Of Coronavirus Restrictions Applies To You

The system will come into force in England from Dec. 2, while Scotland's five-tier system remains in place.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
By Sam Ramsden
Updated: 

Once England comes out of its four-week lockdown on Dec. 2, it will rejoin Scotland in a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. This week the government announced which tiers each area of England will be placed in when the national lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday, Dec 2. The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would return to a strengthened version of the three-tier system of restrictions that were in place prior to the second lockdown. Meanwhile, Scotland remains in a fiver-tier system which ranges from levels 0-4. But with areas subject to changes in tier, it can be hard to keep up with which restrictions you must adhere to. So here's how to keep track.

England

As the BBC reports, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out England's updated coronavirus tier system on Thursday, Nov. 26, revealing the majority of England will enter the two highest tiers of restrictions. Speaking in the House of Commons, he explained: "Tempting as it may be, we cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal."

The three tiers for local coronavirus restrictions include Tier 1: medium alert, Tier 2: high alert and Tier 3: very high alert. To find out which tier your area will be placed in upon the end of lockdown, you can visit the official UK Government website and enter the postcode of your current address or that of the place where you intend to spend most of your time. You'll then be redirected to a page outlining the rules of your area, which will differ depending on the tier your area is currently in.

The five main factors the Government consider when deciding on which tier an area is placed under include case detection rates in all age groups, case detection rates in the over-60s, the rate at which cases are rising or falling, positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken), and pressure on the NHS — including current and projected occupancy.

You can find the full list of local restriction tiers by area below:

Tier 1: Medium alert

South East

  • Isle of Wight

South West

  • Cornwall
  • Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

North West

  • Cumbria
  • Liverpool City Region
  • Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

  • York
  • North Yorkshire

West Midlands

  • Worcestershire
  • Herefordshire
  • Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

  • Rutland
  • Northamptonshire

East of England

  • Suffolk
  • Hertfordshire
  • Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
  • Norfolk
  • Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
  • Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

London

  • All 32 boroughs, plus the City of London

South East

  • East Sussex
  • West Sussex
  • Brighton and Hove
  • Surrey
  • Reading
  • Wokingham
  • Bracknell Forest
  • Windsor and Maidenhead
  • West Berkshire
  • Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
  • Buckinghamshire
  • Oxfordshire

South West

  • South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
  • Bath and North East Somerset
  • Dorset
  • Bournemouth
  • Christchurch
  • Poole
  • Gloucestershire
  • Wiltshire and Swindon
  • Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

North East

  • Tees Valley Combined Authority:
  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Redcar and Cleveland
  • Darlington
  • North East Combined Authority:
  • Sunderland
  • South Tyneside
  • Gateshead
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • North Tyneside
  • County Durham
  • Northumberland

North West

  • Greater Manchester
  • Lancashire
  • Blackpool
  • Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

  • The Humber
  • West Yorkshire
  • South Yorkshire

West Midlands

  • Birmingham and Black Country
  • Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
  • Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

  • Derby and Derbyshire
  • Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
  • Leicester and Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire

South East

  • Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
  • Kent and Medway

South West

  • Bristol
  • South Gloucestershire
  • North Somerset

Scotland

In Scotland, each region has been given one of the country’s five COVID protection levels, which include Level 0, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4 — the latter of which is Scotland’s highest level of restrictions. To find out which level your area currently falls under you can visit the official Scottish Government website and enter the postcode of your current address. To be sure of which region you currently reside in, you can also check the available maps of local authority area boundaries.

The full list of Scotland’s local COVID protection levels can be found below:

Level 1

  • Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
  • Highland
  • Moray
  • Orkney Islands
  • Shetland Islands

Level 2

  • Aberdeen City
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Scottish Borders

Level 3

  • Angus
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dundee City
  • Edinburgh (City of)
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Inverclyde
  • Midlothian
  • North Ayrshire
  • Perth and Kinross

Level 4

  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow City
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • Stirling
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • West Lothian

This article was originally published on