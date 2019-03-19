Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case has already been chronicled in several documentaries, but Hulu's The Act adds a new layer to the story by dramatizing its events. Unfortunately, it's unclear what Gypsy thinks of The Act, as she wasn't involved in the making of the show and hasn't spoken publicly about it. (Bustle reached out to Gypsy for comment about the series, but did not hear back before publication).

Joey King, who plays Gypsy in the show, also wasn't permitted to speak to Gypsy. "Legally, I wasn't allowed to. I don't even understand all the reasons," the actress told the Today show. However, she was able to watch footage of the multiple interviews Gypsy has given about her case in order to prepare, as well use use the research of creator Michelle Dean, who wrote the 2016 BuzzFeed article about Gypsy upon which The Act is based.

King explained to the Los Angeles Times that the breadth of information available to her was invaluable. "I watched the documentary countless times. I found any interviews, any home videos I could scramble on the internet. It was really helpful to have Michelle Dean on our show because I would go to her a lot. I would call her up a lot just for stories and information," King said.

CZ Post/Hulu

However, King told Build Series she's anxious about what Gypsy will think if she ever sees the series. "What we tried to do was really just accurately represent what happened and who these people were," she said. "It is nerve-racking cause I was thinking about if she sees it one day, I think it will be really really, really hard for her to watch. I think it will be hard for them to watch other people play them number one, and also this is like reliving your truth. And so I can't even imagine what that would be like if [she] saw it."

Dean, who's interviewed Gypsy in the past, told Decider that she's not in touch with Gypsy now, but that she hopes if she does ever see The Act, she'll think "it was fair" to her story. And though co-showrunner Nick Antosca told the Huffington Post he wasn't sure if Gypsy even knew about the project, writer Roxane Gay tweeted that Blanchard does indeed know that The Act exists. How Gay acquired that knowledge, however, is unclear.

BUILD Series on YouTube

Furthermore, some of Gypsy's family members have spoken about The Act. Her cousin Bobby Pitre told RadarOnline that Gypsy's aunts — the sisters of her mother Dee Dee, who Gypsy orchestrated a plot to murder — wish people would let the story go. "They don't know why people keep making stories about it," Pitre said. "They want people to just let it go and leave it alone."

However, Gypsy's dad and stepmom were at one point cooperating with the production of another scripted series called By Proxy, according to the Springfield News-Leader. At the time, it hadn't been picked up by a network, but RadarOnline also reported that Gypsy herself was involved. So there are some conflicting accounts of how, if at all, Gypsy and her family want the story to be told.

As for what she thinks of The Act, we'll have to wait to find out.