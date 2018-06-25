If your current mood can be described as "there must be a full moon", consider yourself intuitive. The conclusion of the lunar cycle occurs on Jun. 28 in Capricorn and it's already making us Earthlings, no matter what our zodiac sign, feel ~all the feels~. What does it mean when a full moon is in Capricorn? The June Strawberry Moon will most likely present some sort of reality check. But thanks to the energy of Capricorn, we'll be equipped with the right kind of energy to work through it.

With the full moon in Capricorn, we're harshly reminded that summer isn't all about beach balls and barbecues. There's no vacation from working on our well being. The whirlwind of astrological transitions in late June — Mars turns retrograde only two days before the full moon — can have us feeling like we're seeing stars. This mid year full moon is a reminder to keep on trekking up hill.

As we walk into the fog of a Mars in retrograde on Jun. 26, the energy around the full moon on Jun. 28 can feel thick enough to actually choke on. Cafe Astrology explains, "Mars energy is essentially turned inward — it's internalized, intensified, personalized, and perhaps pressurized." But, don't worry. You can breathe. And that's all thanks to Capricorn's reassuring and determined energy.

If you're feeling like you're holding yourself back from conquering certain goals or reaching the next level, this full moon in Capricorn will highlight what's going on. Think of the Universe as an X-ray technician right now. Issues under the surface will be identified. It might be uncomfortable to face momentarily, but it's essential for moving forward. Thankfully, Capricorn will swoop in as your crutches.

Forever Conscious explains, "The energy surrounding this Full Moon is heavy, however we are also reminded that we can achieve anything, and we can get through anything. We just need to trust in ourselves, and trust in our ability to succeed." Capricorn enriches us with an energy that's naturally determined and "strong willed" so that we can find strength in any situation that threatens our stability.

Capricorn is represented by the goat. Forever Conscious asks us to picture a mountain goat, balancing on the edge of a steep mountain and still, somehow, finding its balance to move up ... and up ... and up. That's the energy to embrace when the full moon illuminates our sky and, um, fears on Jun. 28. It's crucial now to channel Capricorn and work hard to confront and conquer any issues.

Honestly, this is as good as a time as ever to have Miley Cyrus' 2009 Hannah Montana-era jam "The Climb" on repeat. The energy of the Strawberry Moon in Capricorn reminds us to keep going. Or as Miley croons, "just keep pushing on." Even if it doesn't feel like it, there is a solution to any problem presented. And taking the time to work through the obstacles, especially with Capricorn holding your hand, there's opportunity to strengthen your inner power.

With the full moon in Capricorn, according to Cafe Astrology, "we are reminded to take care of our responsibilities, tend to business, act maturely, and take charge." Don't hold your breath if the air around June's Strawberry Moon feels heavy. Remind yourself to breathe. This way you're able to forge ahead.

When the full moon is in Capricorn, we're all empowered with the goat's determined energy to keep moving up and on. Everything we need to get through intense transitions is available in the toolbox Capricorn provides for us. So, sure, full moons can feel like a doozy, but it's likely that we'll land on top, and on our feet.