If you've been auditioning every other Starbucks latté to fill the role of Pumpkin Spice Latté in your morning routine, prepare to sip on a new, shining seasonal star. For winter, Starbucks is introducing a new drink, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latté — or, CSL for short — starting Jan. 8. But, what does the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte at Starbucks taste like, exactly?

Fall might revolve around the pumpkin, but winter is all about cinnamon. The spice brings about warmth in the coldest season. Think about walking into a room that has a wreath of cinnamon sticks in it. Tell me that doesn't make you feel like you have wool socks on, even if you don't! Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latté tastes as cozy as sitting in front of the fire feels thanks to the spice.

But because this latté involves shortbread, there's much more depth to the drink beyond the cinnamon. Shortbread cookies are an ideal cookie to dip into your morning brew. The buttery, crumbly texture is melt in your mouth good. Starbucks explains on their website that the Cinnamon Shortbread Latté features "rich espresso combined with notes of brown butter and vanilla." You can expect each sip to taste like you just dunked a cookie in coffee. Without running the risk of getting any sad soggy bits in your sip.

Starbucks

As is the case with many drinks on the menu, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latté can be ordered hot, iced, or blended as a Frappuccino blended beverage. The drink can be further customized with your choice of espresso. For instance, Starbucks' Blonde Espresso — celebrating it's one year anniversary on the menu in Jan. — is described as "smooth and subtly sweet." If your sweet tooth is always demanding more, this could take the CSL to new heights. But if you're looking for something signature, you can go with Starbucks Signature Espresso which is a rich, dark roast.

The good news is there's no wrong way to order the CSL. No matter how you customize it, it'll taste like cookie butter melted in your cup. Even if you ask for it blended. But because the latté features winter's starting line up of flavors, it can unfortunately only last for so long. The Cinnamon Shortbread Latté is only available for a limited time, while supplies last, and is only on menus in the US and Canada.

The CSL is already gaining positive reviews from the Twitterverse with only one morning routine under its belt since debuting on the menu. One user boasts, "half sweet, it's perfect!" Another Twitter user thanked the coffee house for bringing the Cinnamon Shortbread Latté into their life, followed by the ever adoring heart-eye emoji. Other reviews follow suit, a taste that is "10/10 tbh" and that you must run to your nearest location to try it.

For all your morning caffeine necessities in the coming sub zero temperatures, consider the CSL. It's seasonal warmth in a cup. The buttery, vanilla and cinnamon flavors combine with espresso to create a coffee flavor you want to indulge in again and again. Just like returning to the cookie jar for a second, fourth, and tenth shortbread snack.