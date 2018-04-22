While Saturn Retrograde might have you feeling all dark and twisty, Taurus season is here to remind you that you don't have to figure everything out right now. This is your opportunity to embrace life in the slow lane. So, what does Taurus season 2018 mean for your sign? No matter where you fall in the zodiac, everyone will feel the effects of the stubborn but sensual bull until May 20. "As the zodiac’s second sign, Taurus is the persistent provider who also loves life’s earthly pleasures," the Astro Twins explained on Astro Style. "During Taurus season, we ought to remind ourselves that slow and steady wins the race until May 20. This sign encourages us to break our work into simple steps then take daily action."

Basically, earth-sign Taurus can help ground you when it feels like everything is spinning out of control. Taurus is one of four "fixed signs" in the zodiac, and embodies qualities like loyalty, security, devotion, and persistence. "Fixed signs are not easily distracted — they keep their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes on the road," Astrologer Susan Miller noted on her website. "These signs are valued for their consistent, loyal, devoted, reliable and patient natures." If you're wondering what Taurus season has in store for you, here's the quick and dirty about how it will affect your sign. Hint: It's going to be a good time for everyone.

1 Aries: Slow Your Roll Giphy Aries, as a cardinal sign, your first instinct is always to plow ahead like a boss. However, Taurus season is here to remind you to slow your roll. May marks the beginning of a deliberate slow season for the raucous ram. "From May to August, it’s especially important to lay low and prepare rather than push new initiatives ahead," Cafe Astrology advised. Because Taurus is also stubborn AF, the season of the bull can frustrate you if you ignore the signs to chill out. Surrender and conserve your energy until the end of the summer when you can resume your regular routine.

2 Taurus: Hit The Reset Button Giphy Taurus, the season of the bull is an ideal time to hit the reset button. "This is a good time to start a new relationship or re energize an existing one," Astrology King noted on its website. "The reasons for any recent relationships tension will be plain to see." For the bull, Taurus season can bring the blurry into focus, allowing you to clearly explain your ideas without getting frustrated or annoyed. Use your season to successfully assert yourself like a boss.

3 Gemini: It's All About Love Giphy Gemini, Taurus season will help balance your twinning energy. As a mutable sign, you're always shifting gears. However, the season of the bull will help you keep your feet planted firmly on the ground so you don't miss the good things right in front of you, like love. "This is a time of peace, harmony, romance and fun," Astrology King noted. "An increase in charm and personal beauty should make you more attractive and popular. Expect more attention and tenderness from your partner. If single, do not let this great chance for finding true love pass you by."

4 Cancer: Clear The Cobwebs Giphy Cancer, as a cardinal sign, you are often full of anxious energy. Taurus season will bring a welcome respite to your spinning thoughts and allow you to easily clear your head and focus on your goals without second guessing yourself. "You will feel comfortable and confident being yourself with no need for pretense," Astrology King explained. "If you have to work you will be able to focus on the job with ambitious energy and do it well. If you want to relax you will be able to without feeling you should be doing something else."

5 Leo: Take Charge Of Your Career Giphy Leo, like Taurus, you are a fixed sign. However, you fiery energy often has you pursuing the spotlight instead of the practical, which means you might jump from one thing to the next with little thought of where that path will take you. The season of the bull will help you ground yourself so you can focus on what you really want to do with your life. "Ambitious frontiers await! Mid-May, revolutionary Uranus starts an eight-year visit to Taurus and your professional tenth house — its first time here in 77 years," the Astro Twins noted. "Between now and 2026, you could explore a few wildly different career paths."

6 Virgo: Step Into The Spotlight Giphy Virgo, you're usually most comfortable plugging away behind the scenes with the goal of making everything perfect. However, it's time to step out from behind the curtain and take center stage. Your keen attention to detail will aid you in making smart moves to showcase your talent. "No more hiding — your brilliant ideas can change people’s lives," the Astro Twins revealed. "Is it time to rebrand the Virgo empire with sleek graphics and fresh taglines? Tech-savvy Uranus moves into your ninth house of publishing and global connections this May, staying for eight years. From memes to Medium, the Internet is your canvas."

7 Libra: Reap Endless Rewards Giphy Libra, it might feel like you've been pushing a rock up a hill for so long that you're wondering if you'll ever get to the top. I have good news; you're almost there. And, it's time to reap the rewards of your hard work and dedication during Taurus season. Think of it like your own personal award (reward) season. "The well deserved spell of peace, love and harmony in the last week of April continues early this month," Astrology King explained. "However, from May 15 the pace quickens and you can make up for lost time with one success after another."

8 Scorpio: Widen Your Circle Giphy Scorpio, your mysterious ways mean that others are naturally drawn to you. However, because you play your cards close to the vest, it also means that no one ever gets to know you too well. It's time to take off your mask and welcome some new peeps into your inner circle during the season of the bull. "Unconventional Uranus starts an eight-year visit to your committed relationship house in May, bringing fascinating (and quirky) people into your orbit," the Astro Twins revealed. "Existing partnerships can go through big changes. Single? You could shock yourself (and your friends) by choosing someone wildly different than your usual type."

9 Sagittarius: Be The Boss You Are Giphy Sagittarius, if you've been feeling unsure of yourself, Taurus season will help erase any doubt that you can move forward with enthusiasm like the boss you are. Don't let small obstacles deter you. "You have some irritating conditions ahead but at the same time some very helpful influences. You can channel your frustrations into productive work with self-confidence and enthusiasm," Astrology King advised. "You should feel motivated to reach your goals and can be assertive and direct in getting what you want."

10 Capricorn: Chill Out Giphy Capricorn, if you've spent the last few months starring in your own soap opera, it's time to cancel the show. The season of the bull's earthy energy will cause you to chill out to the extent that you simply can't be bothered with any more drama. "While those around you may be hot and bothered, you are way too cool to be affected by any drama. This is a good time to sort through any recent personal or relationship problems," Astrology King advised. "You can see both sides of the story in a fair and balanced way. Your intimate relationships can grow through strong emotional bonding and mutual respect."

11 Aquarius: Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable Giphy Aquarius, you rarely have a problem going your own way. However, unexpected upheaval during Taurus season could leave you second guessing your decisions. "From May onward, you could get a sudden opportunity to move, buy or sell a home, or expand your family," the Astro Twins explained. "While part of you is ready to put down roots and settle into a professional groove, fluctuating circumstances could challenge your efforts." Remember, you don't have to figure everything out right now. Call on your natural instincts to guide you toward the right choices.