A new moon will be rising on May 15, and it's one you'll want to pay attention to. While all new moons generally give off pretty good vibes, this one may be particularly powerful, because Uranus is also moving into Taurus. Of course, a new moon means something different for each person, depending on your horoscope. If you want to get an idea of what you can expect, you can find out what the May new moon means for your sign.

The May new moon falls in Taurus, and will require some preparation, like setting new goals and getting your mind in the right place. A new moon always represents the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one, so of course, it's a great time for beginnings and fresh starts. It's also a time to look back on the behaviors and/or habits that haven't been serving you, and to get rid of them, or find new ways to progress. According to Astrology King, the effects of this May new moon will last until the June new moon on June 13, but the best time to make a fresh start and to begin any new projects is during the first two weeks. In other words, now is your time to start listing some goals and things you want to accomplish in the next few weeks.

This is a particularly good time to make goals in your career. Forever Conscious says, "The New Moon in Taurus will be offering a very stable and rewarding energy that is going to help us maximize all that we have been working on throughout the year, particularly professionally."

Uranus moving into Taurus will also impact you. Uranus is the planet of innovation, rebellion, and change, so it will fill you with the need to do something new and see things in a different way. Here's what you can expect based on your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy On May 15, the sun, the moon, Mercury, and Uranus are all in Taurus, which highlights your money zone. That means that you might expect some big financial news during the month. The burst of energy from the new moon is going to keep you feeling very motivated through the whole month. This is a great time to set some big goals and make some changes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy The new moon is falling in Taurus, which means that your sign is most impacted by its energy. This is a perfect time to get rid of the things that aren't working for you, like bad relationships or toxic thinking. Since Uranus is moving into Taurus, you'll feel a lot of powerful energy that will inspire change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Uranus moving into Taurus will cause you to "experience some radical transformations regarding spirituality, intuition, and the subconscious mind." When the new moon happens, you'll feel extra emotionally stable, so you should take advantage of that by taking part in a new moon ritual, like planting some new flowers. The new moon is going to give you a lot of energy that will help you do something really good for yourself. If you want to make any big changes, do it before the full moon on May 29.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Between the energy from the new moon and Uranus moving into Taurus, you're going to feel motivated to commit to something big and to make some serious changes. These changes won't just be personal and about you, they could be big things that impact others as well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy The new moon is giving you a lot of positive energy when it comes to your career, so if you've been wanting to make a change there, or try something different, now is the time! You might also find yourself filled with some disruptive energy from the new moon that could make some things feel a little frustrating or annoying. Overall, it's an important time at work, so don't be afraid to take a chance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Giphy The new moon and Uranus moving into Taurus promise some exciting new things for you, like the beginning of a new chapter. This is going to be an exciting and fast-paced time for you. You might experience a lot of new beginnings and some changes, and it might feel a bit overwhelming. Hang tight, because it's all positive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy The new moon is bringing you a lot of energy, and you're going to feel the need to do something different. You shouldn't push yourself too hard, but you should feel free to get out of your comfort zone a bit. This is a good time to set some new goals, and it could be a good time to do some good for others, as well as yourself. Uranus moving into Taurus will also leave you exploring yourself, your path, and exactly what you're looking for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Giphy The new moon and Uranus moving into Taurus is making this all about commitments in relationships for you — you might find yourself in a new relationship that feels very serious, or you may grow closer to your current partner. You might also find yourself in some heavy conversations with family members or close friends. It's all about partnerships during this time!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Giphy The new moon is going to bring some new, fresh energy into your daily routines, which is a good thing. It could change things up a bit at work and lead to some new projects. Just be careful, because it may also leave you feeling very impulsive. Meanwhile, Uranus in Taurus is going to get you more connected with technology, as well as your own emotional world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Giphy This is a powerful time for you, as Uranus is entering the same sector of your chart and will be there for about eight years. That brings in a lot of energy and change, which could be a good or bad thing. You might experience some bad or good surprises and changes, and you might be pulled in a few different directions. Try to make positive changes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Giphy If you've been feeling bored and stuck, the new moon is the perfect time to try something new. Uranus moving might make you feel a little challenged, but you'll have so much energy to move forward that you'll be able to push through it. You're going to want to challenge yourself and meet difficulties head on.