Celebrations for Chinese New Year begin on Feb. 16, 2018, and if you're at all into astrology, you know that this is a big deal. This Chinese New Year, we'll be celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Dog — specifically the Year of the Earth Dog — which will last until Chinese New Year 2019. So, what does the Year of the Dog mean for 2018? Will it be a good doggo or the kind of bad doggo that rummages through your dirty laundry and eats your favorite pair of underwear? For the most part, according to predictions, the Earth Dog should encourage kindness and acceptance in 2018.

Each year in Chinese astrology is represented by an animal and one of five elements; Fire, Earth, Metal, Water and Wood. The year 2018 is represented by the Dog of the Earth element. According to astrologist Susan Levitt, traits associated with this variety of Dog include, "stable, honest, practical, industrious, prudent, reliable, kind, and loyal." Does this mean that the year ahead will be easier to get through than 2017, Year of the Rooster? Apparently. And thank goodness for it.

After a bumpy year, the Year of the Dog promises to be a good one. So get the most out of this year that will feel a lot like a satisfying belly rub and then take a long nap in the sun. You'll need lots of rest during this incredibly active year.

The year, in general, is slated to be of good fortune. Levitt sums it up by saying on her site, "Dog year is a time of fairness and equality. Controversial issues are given their due, revolutions are successful, politics are liberal, and political oppression is opposed. Integrity and honesty are the values that lead to success under Dog’s watchful and just influence." Sort of like when a dog successfully rolls over, they get a treat. Fairness is a key characteristic here. And there will be a balance between working and playing hard. You'll definitely want to find a sunny spot to nap in.

The Earth energy makes for a more grounding atmosphere. And with these grounding roots, Karma Weather advises that "the Year of the Earth Dog 2018 is a good time for lifestyle changes (moving apartments perhaps, or taking up a new hobby) and for the start of new business ventures." Kick old habits aside and gear up to make life better for yourself.

However, better doesn't necessarily mean ~easier~ in 2018. Predictions quickly follow up with a warning that some people may be dealing with bouts of loneliness. Don't let it deter you! Karma Weather encourages using the short periods of melancholy to, "nourish the most sensitive and most creative minds amongst us." If things are getting you down, channel it into a brilliant blog post, groundbreaking poem or raise your voice to stand with a movement.

With all the motion and action you'll most likely be taking over the course of the year, it's important not to forget about wellness. Health could suffer, and with that warning, arrange doctors appointments now! Stock up on your vitamins and at least make sure to take brisk walks. You'll need your health to stand on the front lines of the revolution. The website Chinese Zodiac says, "According to Chinese astrology , 2018 is a very good year regarding the financial aspects, but a little difficult from a health point of view. Actually, in the year of the dog, all zodiac signs will want to pay special attention to their health." Take care of yourself!

Whether you're a Snake, Rooster, Dragon, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Dog, Pig, Rabbit, Tiger, Ox or Rat, the Year of the Earth Dog should be an overall rewarding year. It's a favorable time for new ventures so believe in yourself and your dreams. Go out and ~fetch~ destiny. Just don't forget to take care of yourself, even if that just means letting yourself sleep in on a weekday.