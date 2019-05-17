The sun will move through a new zodiac sign from May 21 to June 21, meaning that we're about to finish up with Taurus season and move straight into Gemini season. It doesn't matter what sign you are: during Gemini season, we all take on a little bit of a Gemini's attributes and feel that energy more than we normally would.

Geminis are known for being social, energetic, and curious, but mainly for their dualistic nature. That means that while they can be little social butterflies who are open-minded and playful, they can also be very moody, cool, and distant. Through it all, though, Geminis are adaptable and they love to explore. That means that Gemini season is going to make us all feel a little extra adventurous than usual. Horoscope.com says, "Gemini season has a knack for stimulating your thirst for embarking on new frontiers and making your wildest fantasies a reality."

That certainly sounds like the kind of energy you'll want to take advantage of in every aspect of your life, including your career. Gemini season may be a time of change in different parts of our lives, including where we work - and that's going to affect everyone a bit differently, depending on your own sign. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explained, " Gemini Season brings change to our professional goals, as we are able to see the other side our professional lives and move towards those desires."

Don't be afraid of this change, because it could very well lead you in the right direction. Here's exactly what Gemini season means for your career based on your zodiac sign, according to Stardust:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This might actually be a tough time for you at work, Aries. Stardust says, "Major shifts will happen at work, which may cause you to be dethroned. Try to find another position that best suits your abilities." Don't let it get you down!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini season offers you some time to think about what you're doing in your career. Stardust says, "You’re focused on how you feel about the work you do — does it add value to your life? If so, then you are on the right track. If not, you may be switching careers."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, you're definitely going to be giving your job a second thought during your birthday month. Stardust explains, "Your concerns this season are on whether or not you are valued at work. You may choose to leave a position or organization because your time is not being respected or recognized."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "Your paranoia may make you feel as though your colleagues are trying to sabotage you. Try to keep your eyes open, but also understand this may be your imagination working overtime." Don't let your emotions get in the way of a good job!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, you're going to be in your element at work during Gemini season. Stardust says, "It’s time to network, Leo! Be a baller at happy hour and savagely make connections to elevate your status."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Okay, Virgo, you may need to take a small step back at some point. Stardust says, "Finding a balance between work and play will be challenging, as you will be thrust into the spotlight. Try to reconcile a nice medium approach to ensure success and downtime to relax."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a time for thinking, Libra. Stardust says, "You’re deciding if all your hard work is worth it right now — or if you’re in need of a break. Try to rest in order to make the creative juices flow before you experience burnout."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Good news, Scorpio - Stardust says, "A raise is in play at the office, but it isn’t 100% ensured. Use your smooth talking skills to tilt the scales in your favor."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "Lucrative partnerships may be at a standstill now, but you are forcing yourself to move onward with professional relationships for monetary reasons." Don't worry if you don't get a big win this season, it will happen at the right time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "You may feel unseen at the job, which will force you to take time off. Use these vacation days to recharge your batteries." Vacation doesn't come naturally to you because you're such a hard worker, but let yourself have this time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Look inside yourself, Aquarius. Stardust says, "Finding a creative outlet is key and will be the driving force in professional opportunities and desires."