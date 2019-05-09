On Apr. 20, the sun moved into Taurus season — the sign of the sensuous, steadfast, and stubborn bull. Taureans are known for their grounded, earthy natures, and they're a great match for anyone who craves stability. Slow and steady wins the race is the Taurean motto but what does Taurus season 2019 mean for your love life? Bustle spoke to the experts to find out.

Taurus is what's known as a "fixed sign" — as opposed to cardinal and mutable signs. Cardinal signs kick off each of the four seasons, fixed signs fall in the middle of the season, and mutable signs end the seasons. Taurus falls in the middle of spring, and as a fixed sign, "they’re the stabilizers — the ones who set up a solid goal or foundation, then start building," according to AstroStyle.

"Fixed signs can take the enthusiastic ideas that cardinal signs spark, and craft them into something real," AstroStyle continues. "Fixed signs are the trustworthy types who like 'to-do' lists and fancy titles."

Even other signs in the Zodiac may feel the pull of these qualities during Taurus season, which holds some pretty promising outcomes for our romantic lives. Read on to find out what's in store for your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Good news, Aries: the relationship planet Venus is in your sign until May 15. "This means you could have a case of spring fever throughout the end of April and into early May," astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. But be careful not to assign too much meaning to your heady feelings. "Your ruling planet, Mars, is in the feisty, playful sign of Gemini until May 16," Lang adds. "Because of this, you might not want to take things too seriously. April was likely intense for you, with relationships being no exception. So, let May be more relaxed." Finally, if you're on the fence about a relationship this Taurus season, Lang suggests that the full moon on May 18 may bring you some clarity, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taureans are likely to feel a profound sense of clarity this season. "Everything is in your control this season, single or coupled," Astrologer Cindy Mckean, of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. "This season is all about you!" Lang confirms. "Don’t let others steal your spotlight, no matter how tempted you may be to shy away from the center of attention." For single Taureans, astrological influences are conspiring to lay the groundwork for "a significant new beginning for your love life," according to Lang. Other big dates to watch out for include May 4, which "could inspire a change of heart about a current romantic situation," she says. Venus enters your sign on May 15, which is "a great time to dress up, go out, and have fun," according to Lang. "You might also be inspired to change your look or make updates to your wardrobe. All of this will help boost your confidence, one of your most attractive traits." May 18 is a good time to discern next steps for Taureans who have found their romantic relationships challenging as of late. Says Lang, "You could also become aware of what inner resistances are keeping you from experiencing the love you want."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini are bound to be feeling high energy this Taurus season. Mars, the planet that rules passion, is in your sign until May 16, which means that you may find yourself inundated with date offers. "That said, it is okay to be selective at this time," Lang encourages. "Do not be surprised if strangers approach you and offer flattering words. You have dynamic energy right now, and others will notice." Meanwhile, for Gemini who are in long-term relationships, this could be a good time to rethink what isn't working. "This could be quite an introspective time for you leading up to your birthday, so try not to make any rash decisions," Lang advises. "Mercury, your ruling planet, is in fiery Aries until May 7. Be gentle with your words, especially if you and your significant other don’t see eye to eye. You could use this energy, however, to spice up your online profile or social media presence." Thirst trap season, anyone?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Watery and sensitive Cancer may be feeling a little overwhelmed by a combination of work, home, family, and social pressures. Lang says don't bother trying to be everything for everyone. "You can, however, do one thing at a time and find balance," she says. "Prioritize your well-being" May 15, when Venus enters Taurus, may be a day that inspires romance for Cancer. And on May 16, Mars enters Cancer. "This could help influence you to speak up for yourself if there have been challenges in your relationship," Lang says. "You can better assert your needs with Mars‘ help." The full moon on May 18 may reveal something that has been hidden or kept secret from you. "Perhaps you have an admirer, or maybe you discover your partner is planning a proposal," Lang suggests. "Let’s hope it’s a pleasant surprise." This is a time of grounding and centering for Cancer, which is likely to make your relationships feel more stable, too. And this big discovery may help you plot a more certain plan for the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo may find themselves attending to more responsibilities at home with less time for love and fun," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. So don't panic if you feel too pulled away by your obligations to hunt for love. "Leo may need to meet an unexpected deadline on a home repair," Furiate suggests, or, "A parent or child may require their attention, which could challenge Leo’s desire to share their cuddly and romantic nature."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been nursing a work crush, Virgo, then this may be the season to pursue it. But Furiate advises you try to keep it low-key, at least in the beginning. "Virgo may feel more at ease combining work and play [during this time]," she says. "Virgo’s love life may garner a spark of chemistry from a new client or co-worker. The key may be to keep things simple and more casual until the fire or lustful feelings have simmered."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra and Taurus are both ruled by Venus, which governs love, so Libra has a particularly passionate Taurus season ahead. "Libra may feel a strong and penetrating desire to fully merge emotionally, physically and spiritually with the right partner," Furiate says, cautioning, "They may find themselves the recipient of numerous acts of generosity and kindness from one deeply passionate admirer. Is the adoration too good to be true?"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios, another fixed sign, also have the potential to experience a super passionate Taurus season. "Scorpio’s magnetic vibe and persona may attract a cast of suitable followers," Furiate says. (But you already knew that.) "This is an excellent time of year for Scorpio to find true love," she adds. "For those Scorpios already attached, now is a grand time to deepen your passion toward a life-time commitment."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle that, for Sagittarians, "committing to a new daily routine will bring you closer to your better half, or introduce you to someone new." So hit the reset button on your daily routine and see what comes up! Mckean also suggests Sagittarians keep their hearts open to potential travel flings: "You will be high-flying and through travels, you can find a fun travel partner mixed in with some romance."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are in for a frisky Taurus season, according to Stardust. "Romance is in the air, as well as seasonal hijinks," she says. "Cause some trouble with your bestest partner in crime and enjoy the earthy delights of Taurus season." A fellow earth sign, "strong and steady is Capricorn's motto," Mckean adds. "With that being said, you can find comfort in a Taurus or Virgo during this season."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus season may be more of a Netflix-and-chill time for Aquarians. "You are in the mood to cuddle at home with your beau, rather than go out," Stardust predicts. "Spend time alone snuggled as you welcome in the new springtime vibe." Mckean concurs, advising Aquarians, "This is not quite your time of year yet for finding love. You're still gaining strength after the series of eclipses in Leo and Aquarius. By the time summer comes around, be ready, for you'll have plenty of choices in your love life." Tldr; watch out for Aquarians during Pride.