Now that Bachelor in Paradise is finally back, so is the drama, and apparently, it began long before the show did. On the August 5 premiere, Caelynn revealed that she and Blake have a past... and it doesn't sound good. So what happened between Blake and Caelynn before BIP? Now that she's cleared things up, it sounds like a lot of things have gone down since she was on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison, intuitive host that he is, knew that when Caelynn was a little shady as she answered his question about seeing anyone since The Bachelor that it meant there was more to the story — and there definitely was. At the time, she simply said that Blake isn't her favorite person, but it didn't take long before she expanded on why.

"Blake and I talked for a few months and it was really great, but he played me and that sucked," she said. "It wasn't fun. I really did struggle and he hurt me, so if he is here, I really just wanna clear it up and I'm hopeful that Blake will man up."

However, it doesn't look like that will be happening — at least, not yet. The second Blake saw Caelynn arrive, he made a run for it... with plenty of bleeped out cussing involved. Uh oh.

More to come...