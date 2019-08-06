What Happened Between Blake & Caelynn Before 'Bachelor In Paradise'? He's Not Her "Favorite Person"
Now that Bachelor in Paradise is finally back, so is the drama, and apparently, it began long before the show did. On the August 5 premiere, Caelynn revealed that she and Blake have a past... and it doesn't sound good. So what happened between Blake and Caelynn before BIP? Now that she's cleared things up, it sounds like a lot of things have gone down since she was on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
Chris Harrison, intuitive host that he is, knew that when Caelynn was a little shady as she answered his question about seeing anyone since The Bachelor that it meant there was more to the story — and there definitely was. At the time, she simply said that Blake isn't her favorite person, but it didn't take long before she expanded on why.
"Blake and I talked for a few months and it was really great, but he played me and that sucked," she said. "It wasn't fun. I really did struggle and he hurt me, so if he is here, I really just wanna clear it up and I'm hopeful that Blake will man up."
However, it doesn't look like that will be happening — at least, not yet. The second Blake saw Caelynn arrive, he made a run for it... with plenty of bleeped out cussing involved. Uh oh.
More to come...