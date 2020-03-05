Spoilers ahead for Episodes 1 and 2 of Devs. One of the first things you'll notice about the mysterious tech conglomerate at the center of FX's Devs is the gigantic statue of a young girl that towers over its wooded campus. She is blonde, cherubic, and unnerving in her sheer magnitude and lifelikeness. As the series progresses, it becomes apparent that the statue is of Forest's daughter, Amaya, who he also named the company after.

It's not yet clear what happened to her, but Forest is still very much grieving Amaya's loss: though the tech CEO (played by Nick Offerman) is Mark Zuckerberg-level rich, he lives in a humble home filled with toys and finger paintings. And, you know, he commissioned a massive, creepy statue of her.

We gain a little more insight about Amaya's death after Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) sees security footage of her boyfriend dumping lighter fluid over himself and lighting a match (which, as we know, was doctored footage). "The moment my daughter was taken from me, it was as if I was instantly placed into two concurrent states," Forest tells Lily in an attempt to console her. "In one, I had a full understanding that Amaya was gone — there was no doubt. No hope, no holding onto anything.... In the other, I had no comprehension of her death."

Raymond Liu/FX

His phrase "taken from me" is interesting, as is this: "It wasn't just that they were contradictory states; they were absolute states," Forest continues. "Each was complete in itself, leaving no room for the other. But I held them both and still do." This implies that Amaya may be out there somewhere — or that Forest is trying to bring her back.

This could explain the ultra-secret technology he's working on at Devs. In a later scene, the team watches a fuzzy projection of what is presumably Amaya. Perhaps Forest wants to go back in time to prevent her death — or somehow resurrect her in the present.