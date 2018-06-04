On Monday morning, President Trump tweeted an attack on the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling and entered whole new waters, paddling even closer to a constitutional crisis. Trump tweeted that he has "the absolute right" to pardon himself. In the same tweet he claimed that he wouldn't. But if Trump pardoned himself, what would happen is completely new ground.

Trump tweeted Monday:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!

About an hour later, he wrote, "The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!"

Former US attorney Preet Bharara, fired by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said that if the president were to pardon himself, he would almost certainly be impeached. "I think (if) the President decided he was going to pardon himself, I think that's almost self-executing impeachment," Bharara told CNN's State of the Union.

"Whether or not there is a minor legal argument that some law professor somewhere in a legal journal can make that the President can pardon, that's not what the framers could have intended," Bharara continued. "That's not what the American people, I think, would be able to stand for."

More to come ...