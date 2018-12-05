Wednesday, Dec. 5 has been declared a National Day of Mourning by President Trump, in honor of the late president George H.W. Bush's funeral. This counts as a form of federal holiday, which means that a number of industries, particularly those related to the government, will be affected and even shut down for the day. For those wondering what happens when the government closes on Wednesday, the most important thing for the average citizen to know is that mail services will be halted.

All mail services and locations will be closed on Wednesday to "honor [the former President's] vast contributions to our country during his lifetime," according to a statement by the USPS. That means that almost no mail will be sent or received on Wednesday, so you should plan any bill payments or holiday card shipments for Thursday.

With that said, the USPS did say a select amount of packages would be delivered on Wednesday to keep up with the holiday season — but it'll be out of your control whether you're the lucky recipient or not.

In addition to the halting of mail services, all major U.S. stock markets will be closed on Wednesday, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This marks the first occasion that U.S. stock markets have been closed to honor a president since the funeral of Gerald Ford in 2007, per CBS News.

For the federal holiday, most federal employees will get the day off "to allow Federal employees to join their fellow citizens in remembering our 41st President of the United States," per a statement by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

