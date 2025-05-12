Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Good news! If your love life has been one big struggle, it looks like the days ahead will be easier than ever. For some, that means more luck on the apps. For others, it could point to a much-needed convo about the future of your relationship. There’s a lot of love in the air. All you have to do is reach out and grab it.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Empress is a beautiful omen of nurturing love, sensuality, and emotional fulfillment,” says Wang. “If you’re in a stable relationship, expect a week of deep bonding, affection, and possibly even discussions about long-term commitments.”

Don’t be surprised if you and your partner start talking about moving in together or what life might look like in five years. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by these big topics, you’ll notice that the conversation flows naturally, and that you both seem to be on the same page.

“Your connection will feel lush and abundant this week,” says Wang. “Cherish this time by being present with your partner.” Think chatting over breakfast, FaceTiming after work, or going on a few more dates.

The Empress represents beauty and abundance, as well as fertility, which could be a metaphor for new romantic opportunities that are about to come your way. If you’ve been in a dry spell, this week could make up for it as you start seeing better options on dating apps. You also might spot more moments to flirt IRL.

If you do meet someone, they’ll likely embody the warmth, generosity, and strong energy of The Empress, says Wang. “Alternatively, this card encourages self-love — indulge in what makes you feel cherished, and love will naturally flow toward you.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Ace of Swords points to mental clarity, truth, new ideas, and honest communication. If you’re looking for love this week, this is your reminder to speak up. According to Wang, that might mean confessing your feelings, setting boundaries, or redefining your dating standards.

If you feel like you’re getting mixed messages from a love interest, gather the courage to ask how they feel. If you’re tired of a partner who isn’t putting in any effort, have a heart-to-heart. And if you’re mindlessly scrolling on the apps, try swiping right on someone who isn’t your typical type.

“As an action tip, write down what you truly desire in love, then express it fearlessly,” he says. “The universe rewards honesty.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“For those already in a relationship, The Lovers is a profound sign of mutual attraction and a soul-deep connection,” says Wang. “Your partner sees you as their perfect match, and this week may bring moments of reaffirmed commitment or rekindled passion.”

Things could get heated — in a good way — multiple times this week. In the days ahead, your friends might even start to wonder why you aren’t texting back. But really, it’s none of their business.

“If there’s been any tension, this card also hints at reconciliation,” he says, and this is true whether you’re in a long-term relationship or dating someone new. If you’ve had a few tiffs, misunderstandings, or a weird sense of distance between you, there’s a good chance it’ll all fade away this week. Instead, you’ll feel peaceful and at ease — and oh-so in love.

“If you’re not seeing anyone, The Lovers hints at a destined encounter, so stay open to synchronicities,” says Wang. “A few of you might even have multiple options in mind. Choose wisely based on what you truly want in the long run.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

