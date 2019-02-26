On the Feb. 19 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, the newest cast member Denise Richards talked about her husband Aaron Phypers' work and her explanation just left the viewers with more questions than answers. So, what is Denise Richards' husband's job and what does it entail? In all honesty, it's pretty complicated to understand. In an on-camera interview during that episode, Denise shared, "I met him because I started going to his clinic where he does a lot of frequency work and balancing the body."

Then, Denise read everyone's mind, stating the obvious: "People are going to be like 'what the f*ck is that about'? But, I think you have to like video something because I didn't understand it, but it is so fascinating and it's crazy." If Denise didn't get it at first and she went to the clinic, then it would make sense that others could be puzzled about it as well.

At Lisa Rinna's pastry decorating party during that same episode, Erika Jayne asked Denise about how she met Aaron. She was very open when she told the group, "So, I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing. Then, one time we had sex in one of his rooms. We've been inseparable ever since." There's a lot to unpack from that "explanation," but let's focus on the professional aspects of that anecdote.

According to his center's official website, Aaron runs Quantum 360, which is described as a "state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit." That all sounds good, but more specifically, the word "Quantum" in the title stands for Quantum Energy Field. The center uses a "holistic approach to harness a wide range of energy fields to accelerate healing and amplify healing capabilities."

The business began with Aaron's "vision of creating a healing space using something as basic as frequencies." Aaron's work all comes back to vibrations. In Canada, he used frequency generating devices to "help people re-establish homeostasis and balance their body, mind and spirit." Later, he moved to California and established Quantum 360 in Malibu, California.

So what do these frequency generating devices do? The company's site claims that they "rejuvenate DNA function to improve skin vitality and help you look and feel younger."

That sounds like something any Real Housewife would be interested in. Most of them are all about looking and feeling younger and a lot of them have no qualms trying out different procedures on camera. Clearly, Denise is on board. She is the most avid supporter of the business, though if previous customers are any indication of what to expect, then future clients are in for a great experience — all five reviews on the Quantum 360 Facebook page gave the center five out of five stars.

On Feb. 10, Denise posted a video of Aaron's work with a frequency tuning fork.

In December 2018, Denise posted a selfie in the middle of getting a "tune up" at Quantum 360.

Denise used to star in her own reality TV show called Denise Richards: It's Complicated. And that show's title can be easily adapted for Aaron's business- Quantum 360: It's Complicated. But it sounds like something worth trying, if you're into that sort of thing, of course.