Out with the Lisa Vanderpump, in with the two new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. RHOBH Season 10 will introduce two new cast members, Bravo’s The Daily Dish announced on Thursday, Aug. 29. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are set to join the Beverly Hills edition of The Real Housewives. There have been whispers in the Bravoverse winds about who may or may not step into the spot that LVP vacated earlier this year, and would you look at that? We're still a ways away from Season 10, and we already have our official answer. And what an answer it is.

