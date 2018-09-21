The trailer for American Horror Story Season 8 has dropped and honestly, it looks creepy AF. But what is American Horror Story: Apocalypse about exactly, because as every stan knows, every series of this show is different, with fresh characters and new settings every time. Previously, the show's writers have conjured up a terrifying circus, a haunted house, and a disturbed asylum, so what on earth could be next?

Without wanting to state the obvious and from what I can deduce from the super scary teaser trailer, American Horror Story: Apocalypse starts at the end; The end of the world that is. Reportedly set in the future, October 2019, series creator Ryan Murphy let slip that a few old faces will be returning. Posting an image on his Instagram, Murphy revealed that AHS: Apocalypse is going to be a mash-up of Season 1, Murder House and Season 3, Coven. This of course means more witchy nightmares for me, as the ridiculously talented Jessica Lange once again takes on the lead role.

The trailer depicts the world ending and a voice over announcing: "No need for the rules anymore. The chaos has won." As the show's stars Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, and Joan Collins attempt to make their speedy getaway from LA in a bid to survive, their plane goes down and they find themselves trapped in "Outpost Three" and under the supervision of the queen of all things scary, Sarah Paulson. If it doesn’t give you chills, I don’t know what would.

You can check out the trailer for yourself, here:

Murphy’s social media posts would suggest that a lot of the original cast will be returning. Evan Peters will resume his OG character Tate and will also be taking on a new one, known only as the "hairdresser". Well that’s me not having my haircut ever again. There is also speculation that Peters will direct his own episode of Season 8, according to Variety, but this has not been confirmed.

In addition, two new faces are set to join the fast. Turns out, Stevie Nicks and Dame Joan Collins have joined the AHS family, and I for one can't wait to see them in action.

The titles of the first four episodes have been leaked online and whilst the first two, 'The End' and 'The Morning After' appear to be fairly self-explanatory, the third episode is named 'Forbidden Fruit' and the fourth 'Could It Be…Satan'. I am already morbidly curious to know more.

Murphy is generous in his social media posts about American Horror Story: Apocalypse and what fans can expect. Last year, while the series was being written, he put up an Instagram post that correlated the AHS series to Dante's "nine circles of hell". He revealed that the only two left to explore are lust and violence. But which one will Apocalypse be?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the new season from Sept. 27. Just in time for Halloween. And in the meantime, if you need to get yourself thoroughly prepared and in the mood, as I will, you can catch the previous seven seasons on Netflix.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Paulson revealed: "I can confirm now that I’ve read it all that Ryan Murphy has said publicly about the hybrid nature of the tone. It’s a real combination of sort of earlier days of Horror Story in tone mixed with the newer versions of things. I think he’s kind of doing something again where he’s reinventing it, and its exciting. My character is something I’ve never done on the show before."

Say no more, I am ready to be terrified. Keep your eyes open on social media for more teasers and interviews as it is only seven days until we finally get to see what happens next in the twisted world of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.