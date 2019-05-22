What a difference a year makes — on Season 5 of Southern Charm, Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel were united against the world. This reportedly happy couple was diametrically opposed to virtually everyone on the show. Ashley hated Kathryn, Kathryn hated Ashley, the rest of the group hated Ashley for what she said to Kathryn, and Thomas stood on the side pretending not to know anything was going on. But given how terrible she was last year, it's only reasonable to wonder what Ashley Jacobs is doing after Southern Charm and ending her relationship with Thomas.

Ashley and Thomas met, according to their testimonials on the show, when they were both at an event in Santa Barbara, California. In June 2018, Ashley told Bustle that she was planning on leaving California before she met Thomas, but when she met him, things progressed to her moving to Charleston. “He said, ‘Why can’t you just try it out here? You can work [as a nurse] anywhere you want. What’s the worst that can happen?’” Ashley said. “It was a big risk. But it was also a big risk not to do it.”

Her move didn’t work out, apparently, because following Season 5 and allegations that Thomas sexually assaulted two women, including a former nanny for his children, Ashley and Thomas split. According to Bravo, in May 2019, Ashley announced on her now-private Instagram that she was saying goodbye to Charleston. “Thanks for the life lessons South Carolina, but I’m goin’ back to my roots,” she wrote.

So Ashley and Thomas are done, and she is leaving Charleston behind. But does Ashley regret leaving California for South Carolina? Not a bit. "This was definitely a learning experience for me,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I never want to [wonder], 'What if?' That's why I moved to Charleston. If I didn't do it, I always would have wondered.'" She went onto say that everything happens for a reason and every experience shapes your future self. “In order to be better, you have to do better, so I have learned a lot,” she said.

There’s no love lost between Ashley and the rest of the Southern Charm crew, especially after Ashley pops up in Season 6, seemingly crashing a party she was not invited to. New BFFs Patricia Altschul and Kathryn are aligned in their hatred of Ashley and Cameran isn’t a fan of Ashley’s, either. "I was convinced after last season that she would pack her bags and she would go back to California… And lo and behold, she shows up at a party unexpected," Cameran told The Daily Dish. "I think she really wants to be a part of this group of friends, for whatever reason."

It seems as though Ashley’s heading back to California is the best thing for her — unfortunately, she burned her bridges in Charleston. It seems like she’s learned from it, though, so all the best luck to her in the future. Hopefully, it really was a learning experience for her.