Part of being a Real Housewife is living a lavish lifestyle that is factor in making the show so entertaining. Cast members fly around on private jets, buy luxury cars, throw expensive parties, and wear designer clothes. It seems that in order to enter the socialite scene, one has to have a certain level of income. That rule surely holds true for the newest member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard. So what is Candiace Dillard's net worth?

There isn't any accurate information out there about Candiace's exact net worth, but it's safe to say that she is definitely pretty well off. Candiace won the Miss United States beauty pageant in 2013, and that title came with a set of perks. Pageants often boast large prizes. For example, the prize package for Miss USA 2017 included an all expenses paid luxury New York City apartment, a special designer wardrobe for events appearances, and the chance to travel around the country as a goodwill ambassador. Though it's unclear what exactly Candiace's prizes were when she won in 2013, perhaps they were somewhat comparable. Though these prizes might not exactly have added to Candiace's net worth, it definitely allowed her to raise her name recognition and national profile, which has led to other, more lucrative business opportunities.

And Candiace has really capitalized on those business opportunities. She is a business owner multiple times over — as her Bravo bio reports — Candiace is the founder and CEO of Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting, cofounder of Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard, and co-owner of Chateau Salon Suites. Running all of these different companies is surely incredibly hard work, but that work must pay off. A a CEO, cofounder, and an owner of three different businesses, Candiace is surely reaping in the financial benefits of all her hard work.

But this Miss USA isn't only about bringing in cash for herself. She also has a deep passion for civic work. Bravo reported that Candiace worked as a liaison between President Obama and the African American community for the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. She later worked as a staffer on President Obama's 2012 reelection campaign. Though those jobs might not have been as lucrative as the businesses she runs currently, they demonstrated her commitment to activism and civic life, which is even cooler than owning a private jet.

Money is something that a lot of people feel uncomfortable talking about, but financial status is often at the center of all of the Real Housewives franchises. This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, People reports that financial drama is going to take centerstage during Season 3, as some of the women start investigating whether financial issues were the reason Karen and Ray sold their Potomac mansion for $1.685 million to move to a cheaper property in Great Falls at the end of Season 2.

So while Candiace's finances might not be a major plot point this season, fans of the show will definitely get a better sense of Miss USA 2013's financial status once they are given an inside look into her lifestyle. And it's safe to say that Candiace's assets will only expand now that she's become a regular on the show. Though there is no information about the average salary for a Real Housewives cast member, BET claims that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi allegedly makes the most on that show, raking in a reported $1.8 million, while Porsha is the allegedly lowest paid star in that particular offshoot of the franchise, reportedly making $700,000 from the show. These numbers might be different for the Real Housewives of Potomac, as that franchise is a little less well-known than Atlanta, but it's still safe to say that Candiace will now be receiving a substantial income from the reality show.

So buckle in for another dramatic season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and get ready to see what Candiace's addition to the show brings to the table.