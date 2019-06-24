Connor Saeli hasn't had the easiest time on The Bachelorette. His one-on-one date with Hannah B. was canceled because she wasn't feeling well, and the rest of the season has basically turned into the Luke P. show. Fans will have to wait until the finale to see if he lands the final rose, but since filming is over, it's worth seeing what Connor S. is doing after The Bachelorette. Whether or not he ends up with Hannah, he seems super sweet and worth keeping an eye on. Who knows, maybe we'll see him in Paradise this summer.

As far as how things work out with Hannah, Connor hasn't offered many clues. He's posted about The Bachelorette on social media, of course, but only about things we already know. However, he's also shared some enviable travel shots that show he's been pretty busy since filming ended.

In late May, Connor posted photos of himself hanging out in Tulum, Quintana Roo, which is a town located on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. "Nothing better than a spontaneous adventure!" one caption reads. The other picture shows him taking a refreshing dip in what looks like a tropical lagoon. It's captioned, "Nothing better than a little afternoon swim," so apparently Connor can't make up his mind about which is truly better — a spontaneous adventure or an afternoon swim.

Both of the images are credited to photographer Danny Getz, so it's possible this is part of a modeling gig Connor is currently working on. Or this was simply a fun, relaxing adventure to help ease any remaining tension from the stress and drama of the Bachelorette — and he just happens to have a photographer friend.

Apart from these photos, most of Connor's posts are about The Bachelorette, which makes it difficult to pinpoint what he's currently up to now. (You know, when he's not busy making us all jealous about his Caribbean getaways.) The vagueness of his posts aren't all that surprising though. Considering that Connor has yet to be eliminated from the show, he's unable to reveal too many details about his life. For all fans know, he and Hannah are still together and happily engaged. Perhaps she's even been with him on these vacations. Or he's just enjoying being single after a wild reality TV ride. Whatever the case, Connor seems to be happy with how things turned out.

Shortly after his one-on-one date episode aired, Connor posted about how much the date meant to him, not only because he was able to be there for Hannah when she wasn't feeling well, but also because of the private concert performed by Lukas Graham they attended together later that evening. "This is truly a night I will remember for the rest of my life," Connor wrote in his Instagram caption.

So far Connor has proven himself worthy of Hannah's time and attention. But whether he leaves soon or sticks it out until the very end, let's just all agree to be jealous of the many exciting adventures he's been experiencing since the show.