The New Trend: Cycle Syncing

Beyond using apps for medical diagnosis and fertility, though, there's another aspect of period tracking that may prove to be fruitful. Some women are syncing up their lifestyles to their menstrual cycle by adjusting their diet and activity levels in accordance with the cycle they're in. It's an idea known as "cycle syncing" — no, not the old idea that your periods will sync up with the women you live with (which has since been debunked), but the belief that as the female body goes through the phases of the menstrual cycle, nutrition, and activity require adjustment in order to compensate for the hormonal changes created by the menstrual cycle.

It's been taken up with enthusiasm by some health bloggers. Autumn Meyer, who runs the Paleo fitness blog A Whole Story, investigated cycle syncing for herself, and reported that adjusting her fitness regime to fit each stage of her cycle had worked well for her: low impact yoga when on her period, new adventurous activities during the follicular phase, and strenuous cardio during ovulation. However, the science behind the interactions between exercise and the menstrual cycle is lacking; the connection may well exist, but we don't know why. Writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016, a collection of scientists noted "the significant gap in understanding how the menstrual cycle impacts exercise performance." They said:

"There is a clear need to gain a better understanding of female physiology and to define the effects of the cyclical variations in hormones, both positive and negative, upon athletic performance. A greater understanding of the menstrual cycle is needed to address the reported negative impacts on exercise training in order to encourage participation and avoid further disparity in gender representation."

Making shifts in diet according to different parts of the menstrual cycle is also gaining popularity. Some diets are specifically marketed to help with menstrual issues throughout women's cycles. It is known that particular diets may help the symptoms of PCOS and endometriosis, but they're considered to be constant and shouldn't necessarily be altered according to cycle stage.

There needs to be a lot more research before proper menstrual cycle diets can be recommended more widely, and individual cycle needs also need to be addressed; as period apps will tell you, women's cycles are individual, and techniques for managing them don't conform to a one-size-fits-all approach. And for women like me, who are on contraception that causes serious period irregularities (10-day periods once every three months, nice), the issue of tracking and identifying health issues is a more complex one that apps have yet to really encompass. But all things considered, it doesn't seem to hurt to get your period track on.