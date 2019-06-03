As goes Apple, so goes the tech world. And Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the place Apple execs drop hot new products, features, and start trends. Ahead of WWDC2019, rumors were rampant about what Apple's newest iOS release would bring. One of the most anticipated updates was Dark Mode in iOS 13. Well, the wait is finally over, and the rumors are true. During the conference on June 3, Craig Federighi, senior VP of software development at Apple, announced that iOS devices will indeed include Dark Mode with the iOS 13 update, which should roll out this fall.

The announcement was met with excited cheers as Federighi demonstrated the feature, saying: "Now, let's begin our descent into darkness." He called Dark Mode "awesome" and "beautiful." When he showed the Dark Mode appearance of Notes, Federighi said, "Look at this refined texture, it's really fantastic," as if he were showing off a piece of fine fabric instead of a mobile device interface.

Apple announced Dark Mode for its macOS Mojave 10.14 software update in 2018. And there are some iOS features that already offer Dark Mode, like Apple Maps and Books. But with iOS 13, you can set your entire phone to Dark Mode. If you're not in the know about Dark Mode, this feature not only looks super sleek, it also allows you to better see your screen in the dark, which means less eye strain.

That's right, Dark Mode eliminates most of that blue light that interferes with sleep, according to Cambridge University Computer Scientist Silas S. Brown. On their website, Brown explained that when you enable Dark Mode, eye fatigue from video glare is reduced. And less blue-wave light means it's less likely to wreak havoc on your body's sleep cycle, especially if you're using your computer, phone, or tablet in the evening.

During the Dark Mode demonstration, Federighi announced that Messages will now include a swipe feature that lets you swipe suggested words to complete a text. In addition, the keyboard has a darker, more refined appearance.

Music will display time-synced lyrics that scroll down the screen when a song is playing. And you guessed it, they look fabulous in Dark Mode. In iOS 13, Photos will offer sharing suggestions based on who is in the images and who you communicate with most. Federighi described the one-tap feature as "so fast and easy."

What's more, switching to Dark Mode can help you preserve your battery life. While using Dark Mode to read lengthy pieces of text is small print can actually strain your eyes more, using Dark Mode when you're in the dark can make some things easier to digest. It's ideal for night scrollers or for streaming on your phone or tablet in the dark to reduce contrast.

So, if you like the dark side and you appreciate beauty, Dark Mode is totally going to be your jam. Choose when to go dark based on your mood or on what you're doing. Let's face it, it's always nice to have choices, and Dark Mode will let you choose how you want to see your phone or tablet.