Emily Maynard was the Bachelorette back in 2012, and her life has changed a lot since she picked and later broke up with Jef Holm. In 2019, Emily Maynard is married with four children and living in Charlotte, North Carolina. After her breakup with Jef, Emily reconnected with someone from her hometown, Tyler Johnson. The pair wed in 2014 and had three children together. They're also raising Emily's daughter Ricky from a previous relationship, and they seem to be a totally happy family of six.

But even though she has an amazing life with a great family, Emily has recently spoken out about mental health, as she knows you can struggle even when your life looks objectively perfect. "I've dealt with a lot of tragedy in my life, I did the show and that brought on a lot of anxiety," Emily told WCCB News in January. "I've been very open with a lot of the things I've dealt with in my life." At the time of that interview, she was raising awareness for HopeWay, a Charlotte non-profit mental health facility. "I just look back on so many times in my life, I really could have used a place like this," Emily said.

Aside from advocating for a really important cause, Emily has mostly just been living that mom and wife life. In early April, she celebrated her husband's birthday. According to People, he actually shares a birthday with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, and Emily opened up about what that coincidence meant to her in an Instagram post last year:

"April 2nd used to be a day of sadness for me, as it's the birthday of Ricki's dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on. But because of God's redemptive love, I'm able to celebrate on this day again."

This year, Emily posted a sweet selfie of her and Tyler with this caption:

"Happy Birthday @mtylerjohnson Thank you for working so hard everyday [sic] so I can spend my days in Target. You're the greatest human on the planet and I'm so thankful I get to have a minivan full of kids with you. I love you more than I could ever write on an Instagram. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Other than that, Emily was recently featured on the cover of Charlotte's South Park magazine and her (so grown up!) daughter Ricki had a photoshoot with her mom for the magazine too. It's been a long time since fans last saw Ricki meeting Jef on The Bachelorette.

Emily also recently took her three sons to a monster truck show.

Overall, Emily has kind of left her Bachelorette days behind. She will appear on the May 6 Bachelorette reunion special, but it also makes sense that she doesn't want to stay super involved in the Bachelor Nation world. After all, she got her happy ending outside of the show — and now she's just enjoying being a mom and a wife.