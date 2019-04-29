There's a new innovation from the Glossier compound — and it's named after the brand's basically iconic packaging. Glossier Bubblewrap is both an eye cream and a lip plumper. It might be the minimalist and millennial-loved brand's most unique product yet, especially since it caters to two delicate areas of your face at once.

The dual-purpose Glossier Bubblewrap is currently available via the brand's site for $26. The product description notes that this eye and lip cream hybrid is designed to treat the thinner and more fragile skin around the two facial features. Bubblewrap is specifically formulated to give these regions the type of moisture, protection, and TLC they require.

All you need to do is dispense a drop of the cushion-like cream onto your ring finger, gingerly dab it under your eyes, and allow it to absorb. Repeat by applying and blending on and around your lips for an extra layer of hydration.

Glossier even noted in the Instagram post introducing Bubblewrap that eye cream is the most requested Glossier skin care product ever. Glossier loyalists wanted eye cream and now they are getting it — with a wonderful twist. Remember, the brand claimed that sunscreen was the most requested product among customers so it answered the call by creating its Invisible Shield sunblock back in 2017. Both of these products proves that the Glossier is always listening to the feedback, wants, and needs of the Glossier faithful.

Bubblewrap $26 Glossier Buy At Glossier

Glossier recommends using Bubblewrap after cleansing and before moisturizing in both the morning and evening. The product formula features hyaluronic acid, squalane, and avocado oil so it packs a mega moisturizing punch. It also boasts blueberry extract, which is rich in antioxidants. Bubblwrap boasts a water-in-oil emulsion formula, which means it's super light and supremely silky as it smoothes and hydrates the areas it was designed to treat. It won't feeling sticky or cakey under your makeup, either.

Courtesy of Glossier

If you are interested in statistics, Glossier conducted a clinical trial of Bubblewrap, and the results are impressive and easily digestible. A whopping 94% of users said their eye area felt immediately moisturized, while 85% said it felt deeply hydrated after two hours. Another 85% of evaluators stated their lips felt smoother immediately. Obviously, you'd need to try it for yourself and see how effective it is. But that data sounds like Bubblewrap works wonders when it comes to moisturizing. Glossier also promises that Bubblewrap is safe for contact lens wearers and for those with sensitive eyes. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.

Courtesy of Glossier

Users expressed their joy over Bubblewrap in the comments of the Instagram reveal post. One user stated, "The answer to all my problems," while another enthused, "SHE HAS ARRIVED." This user is so ready to pick up a bottle, writing, "Eye AND lip cream... you know how to steal my money."

Customers are clearly all about a product that pulls double duty. It’s innovations such as this, along with Glossier's steadfast catering to its customers, that have allowed this internet-adored brand to rise in the beauty industry's ranks.

Go ahead and wrap your eye and lip regions in Bubblewrap — just like you would to protect any of your valuables.