When it comes to shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, some of the contestants prove to have more impressive jobs than others. However, upon first stepping out of the limo, it became clear that John Graham from Becca's Bachelorette season had reached a whole different level of success. In fact, he even told the Bachelorette that very night that he "created Venmo," the popular app people use to instantly send money back and forth to one another. Unfortunately, his resume wasn't enough to impress Becca, who eliminated him from the competition halfway through the season. So what is John doing now after The Bachelorette, you may be wondering? Did he immediately go back to focusing on his budding career or is there something new for him on the horizon? Fans will be pleased to know that it doesn't look like ABC is done with him just yet.

The network announced back in June that John joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, giving him another chance to find love through the use of roses and date cards. And while viewers will have to watch the season in its entirety to know if this journey proves to be more successful for him, you won't actually have to wait until then to see him again. John will also be appearing on Becca's Men Tell All special on Monday, July 30, giving all of the eliminated contestants a chance to tell their side of the story and even ask Becca some questions that's been on their minds.

Suffice to say, John is still very much apart of Bachelor Nation right now, which is definitely a good thing. Right from the start, he proved to be a very sweet and genuine guy, who caused zero drama and seemed to have no other motive than to win over Becca's heart. All in all, he was basically the perfect guy, though evidently the spark between him and the Bachelorette just wasn't strong enough to go the distance. Hopefully, his time in Paradise will prove to have better results.

Considering that filming The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise happen fairly close together, John probably didn't return to work after his elimination — at least not full-time anyway. According to his very own Medium post, after working at Venmo for three years, John went on to become a product engineer for Fin and has been working there ever since. Perhaps he's been doing some work remotely for the company in between his Bachelor-related responsibilities. Or maybe he's just on a hiatus for the time being while enjoying his newfound fame. Either way, he seems to be having a great time outside of work, if his Instagram account is any indication.

From going on hiking adventures to eating delicious ice cream or simply sharing photos of himself with his fellow Bachelor comrades, John's social media is jam-packed with fun activities. If this keeps up, he may never want to go back to work — or maybe all of this will inspire him to tackle a new career path in the entertainment industry. John seems to succeed in anything he puts his mind to, so I wouldn't put it past him.

Then again, there's always the possibility of him becoming the next Bachelor. (Hey, a girl can dream, right?) Either way, fans will certainly get to see a lot more of John this summer, both on the Men Tell All and Bachelor in Paradise. These truly are blessed times.