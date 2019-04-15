Jon Snow's been through quite a journey on Game of Thrones, starting as the Bastard Son of Winterfell before becoming the 998th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. In Season 8, Jon Snow's Title is "King In The North". That could change by the end of the series if he ends up on the Iron Throne, but for the time being he seems perfectly happy being the King In The North and bending the knee to the Mother of Dragons. Or more, to be honest.

Although he grew up with the Starks, he was always called a bastard, even if he did get his very own direwolf, Ghost, to bond with. Although he spent most of the Game Of Thrones series on his way to, beyond, or back from, The Wall, it wasn't until after Melisandre resurrected him that he decided to make his way back to Winterfell and call it for his own.

Not in a jerk way, of course. Jon Snow would never take what wasn't his — but he did become King In The North after making his way back home. This is what makes everything in Season 8 so complicated. As King In The North, Jon's first move was to tell Sansa that he was headed to Dragonstone to bend the knee to Daenerys in the name of asking for help to fight the Night King and White Walkers. (Dragonstone is full of dragonglass, and plus, Dany had made her name known as a major boss.)

More to come...