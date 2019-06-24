Kristin Cavallari may have gotten her start on Laguna Beach as a high schooler who loved Stephen Colletti and hated Lauren Conrad, but she's really taken that experience and turned it into something big. After joining The Hills for its final season, she moved on to being a correspondent on E! and returning to TV with her own series, E!'s Very Cavallari. It's a little sad that she won't be on the upcoming revival, New Beginnings, but Cavallari is doing so much in 2019, she's just too busy. There are only so many hours in a day, after all.

Of course, much of the reason she's not on the show could have to do with her contract with E!, but Cavallari has also said she just couldn't revisit that mindset. As she told Hollywood Life, "If it was just me and I just had myself to look after [I would do it], but mentally and emotionally, I could not have gone back to that same place. There's just no way."

And it's true: Cavallari is in a much different place than her pot-stirring days on The Hills. She has three kids, a husband, and her own businesses to run. She even lives in Nashville — she's not the Cali girl we got to know her as.

And let's be real — Cavallari has a lot going on right now. Yes, she has a family, but she also has Very Cavallari, which follows the ins and outs of her daily life as well her business, Uncommon James. On top of that, she also designs shoes for footwear brand Chinese Laundry. Plus she's an author, she serves as an E! correspondent from time to time, and most recently, she took on the role of hosting Fox's Paradise Hotel reboot, which just wrapped its first season.

Balancing being away from her kids (the show films in Mexico) wasn't easy, but as Kristin told Page Six, she and her husband Jay Cutler always find a way to make it happen. Cavallari went down to start filming, and then her kids joined her, and they made it feel like one big vacation. "Obviously, my kids are really excited to be in Mexico for weeks at a time," Cavallari told the outlet. "So, you know, we're making a trip out of it and we're just making the most of it."

And that seems to be Kristin's focus right now — her family. Yeah, she works a lot, but her children are everything to her, and her life right now just isn't a fit for New Beginnings' inevitable drama. "Becoming a mom is where I blossomed. I finally feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be in my life and I'm very comfortable being a mom," Cavallari told People back in 2016. "My kids are happy and healthy, and that's all I care about."

This year has brought plenty of wonderful things for Cavallari — and The Hills doesn't have to be on that list.