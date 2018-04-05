The last Southern Charm season wasn’t the easiest for Landon Clements. She endured speculation about a romance with Thomas Ravenel, tried to start a travel website, and of course, got caught up in other assorted reality TV drama. It makes perfect sense that she would leave the show, but what is Landon Clements doing in 2018 now that she's no longer part of the series?

Before getting into everything she has going on these days, let’s address something she is not taking part in: Southern Charm Season 5. In September 2017, Landon responded to a hater's comment on one of her Instagram posts to defend herself, and she ended up breaking the news that she would not be on the show during the next season.

According to a report from Page Six, Landon wrote, “Girl code? Thats so silly I’ve never been anything but friends with all of those boys and actually that really hurt my feelings that Chelsea [Meissner] said that as for Shep we fight like brother and sister. I won’t be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate.” Obviously, that wasn’t a formal announcement, but it was the first time that viewers heard the news.

Landon officially confirmed her departure with an official statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish. The statement read:

I have decided to return to California where I will be pursuing my career in residential real estate. I recently renewed my license and am thrilled to join the team at CLIMB Real Estate. While I won’t be returning to Southern Charm, I’m excited for this next chapter in my life.

As sad as that news is to Landon's fans, her supporters will be happy to know that Landon has been very busy since she left the reality TV world. These are just some of the things that Landon has going on these days.

1 Working In Real Estate alandonclements on Instagram According to her employee profile on the Climb Real Estate website, Landon is currently a sales associate at the company. She has more than $500 million in residential real estate sales under her belt. Landon sells properties in different California areas including Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, San Francisco, and Napa. Obviously, Landon is killing it in her new life, but she didn't completely leave Southern Charm behind. Landon's role on the show is also mentioned in her bio on her employee profile, demonstrating that she is proud to be associated with the show, even if she doesn't want to be a cast member anymore. Landon even shares photos of her listings on her Instagram page, a smart way to integrate her reality TV following and her new job.

2 Rescuing Horses Landon has been documenting her work rescuing horses with the Skydog Sanctuary on her social media pages. On March 20, Landon tweeted, "I am honored to be working @skydogsanctuary with these amazing Mustangs." Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards also rescues horses through Skydog Sanctuary. Maybe they will develop a friendship through their mutual love for horses and Bravo TV pasts.

6 Keeping In Touch With Thomas... And His New Girlfriend alandonclements on Instagram Even with all of the gossip about Landon and Thomas' relationship going beyond friendship, the two of them are still hanging out. She is even friendly with Thomas' new girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs. Ashley, Thomas, and Landon all attended the Thoroughbreds movie premiere together. Landon shared another photo of herself with Ashley captioned with "Sister Sister," which could reference how much they look a like (very interesting), how close they've become, or some inside joke that's unclear. No matter what the caption means, she's obviously getting along with Ashley a lot better than she did with Thomas' previous girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.