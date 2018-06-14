It's not everyday that MAC has a major sale, so when the tried-and-true brand basically gives their products away for no money, you've got to act swiftly. MAC's Mystery Haul just landed on the brand's website, and it's an unbelievable deal that any makeup lover would be crazy to miss.

In the midst of launching a summer collection with Patrick Starrr and gearing up for a major Aaliyah-inspired makeup line, MAC is giving beauty junkies yet another reason to flock to their site in droves. This time there are no celebs, beauty influencers, or other outsiders involved. It's just MAC flying solo and delivering quality products to their fans like they've always done. Taking a break from flooding the market with new products, the brand is doing something extra special with the stock that has already given the company its solid reputation. It's like nothing you've ever seen MAC do before, as they're practically restocking your makeup collection with full-sized goodies at a 50 percent off discount.

Currently available on MAC's website, the super limited edition Mystery Haul is just what a makeup lover needs to get excited to not so patiently wait for the mailman to deliver a box of cosmetics. The only catch is that you won't know what you're purchasing from MAC until the package arrives.

It's all in the name because MAC's Mystery Haul sounds like exactly what it is. One would simply add the haul to their virtual shopping cart, as the deal is only available online, and MAC will randomly ship out seven full-sized products without disclosing the deets on what you're getting. Yes, you read that correctly — the Mystery Haul is loaded with real deal, filled to the brim cosmetics.

It's not just the fact that you get full products out of the deal that makes it worth snagging. The haul's incredible price point will likely knock your socks off, too. Retailing for just $49, the seven-piece haul is giving you a juicy taste of MAC for a steal.

With MAC lippies going for $18 here and powders selling for $30 there, the under $50 haul is so worth the splurge. It's giving you more than $100 worth of product for half of the price, and that's really saying something for a brand that rarely goes on sale.

Of course, not knowing a single thing about what you're getting just may deter you from making a purchase. Perhaps, their fan-favorite Prep and Prime Fix+ Spray may make the cut. No one can go wrong with a translucent setter, so maybe their Prep + Prime Finishing Powder will be shipped out. Even their cult-classic shade of Ruby Woo red lipstick could find its way into a haul. But you really never know, considering the brand boasts an overwhelming inventory of products.

One can only speculate that the brand may steer clear of throwing a ton of shade-specific products like foundation and concealer into the haul. With MAC customers coming in all complexions and undertones, that just wouldn't make sense.

You could spend all day making guesses about what MAC would stuff into the grab bag of goodies, but there's one thing the brand made very clear: just how long the deal will be around. There's very little time to debate investing in the Mystery Haul because it's here for ONE day only. That means the seven-piece kit will be gone just as quickly as it popped up, so you better make your mind up ASAP.

Deals of a lifetime like this just don't happen that often when it comes to MAC, so that alone should influence a beauty lover to take the plunge. It's the ultimate introduction to the brand if you've never tried their cosmetics and if you're a longtime fan, then you know this surprise haul is everything.