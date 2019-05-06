It's here! It's here! The newest royal nugget has finally arrived and the Royal Family has officially announced that it's a boy. What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby's name, though, you wonder? Well, for now, they're just calling it "the newest royal nugget." Just kidding. Actually, there's no telling what they're calling him at the moment, as they've yet to even decide on a name.

According to the official birth announcement on Harry and Markle's shared Instagram page, @sussexroyal, the couple's first child was born in the morning of May 6, and weighs 7lbs. 3oz. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the post continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

One of those soon-to-be-released details will be their son's name, obviously. There'll be photos coming, too, but they won't be on the steps of the hospital like Prince William and Kate Middleton have done for the births of their last three children. Harry and Markle's pics debuting their baby will instead be on the ground's of Windsor Castle, according to People.

Hang on a minute, though. Let's back up and revisit this whole naming thing again. Despite the fact that Harry and Markle are still tossing ideas around — as per Harry himself, who told press this morning that deciding on a name was "the next bit," and will seemingly be solidified within the next two days — there've long-been several guesses as to what they'll end up calling their son. The odds have been ever-changing pretty much since they announced Markle's pregnancy, but — now that we know its a boy — there are a few definite outliers.

