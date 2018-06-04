Each year at their Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple unveils new technology to make your iPhone smarter and more enticing. However, this year, the company pivoted and announced an initiative that will actually help you use your phone less. If you haven't heard of the new Screen Time feature in Apple's iOS 12, which is part of their new Digital Health package, it's going to provide deep insight into how you're using your iPhone, which could be somewhat horrifying.

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, announced the Screen Time feature in his keynote speech during WWDC 2018. "Screen Time empowers you with both insight and control over how you spend your time," Federighi said during the keynote. "Every week you get a weekly activity summary that details how you used your iPhone." Screen Time also gives you a detailed activity report — aka, so you can no longer ignore how much time you're spending looking at photos of cute dogs on social media. The report will also break down how you use your phone during the day and during the night when you should be sleeping, as well as how often per hour you're picking up your phone, and which apps are sending you the most notifications. "Equipped with this insight you can make decisions about how much time you want to spend with your device each day," Federighi said.

Additionally, the new feature will allow you to even set app limits, so you can set time limits on any apps you find you're using more than you'd like.

More to come ...