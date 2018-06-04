During its keynote speech today at WWDC 2018, Apple unveiled the features that will be available in its forthcoming iOS 12 release. If you're wondering when Apple's iOS 12 will be available, though, an official release date remains to be seen — however, it's safe to say it'll be available before the end of 2018. In fact, TechRadar speculated that there could be three iOS 12 releases by the end of September: One release will likely be for developers, one for beta users, and the final release for the general public.

During the keynote on Jun. 4, Craig Federighi — senior vice president of software engineering at Apple — and Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the update will be available for all generations of iPhones from the 5S forward. The iOS 12 update includes a Digital Health initiative to help you track and manage how you're using your iPhone with a feature called Screen Time, a tool called Memoji that lets you create your own customized emoji, tools to manage group notifications, Group FaceTime, new features for Siri, enhanced augmented reality features, and more.

Federighi noted that the updates included in iOS 12 highlight Apple's commitment to double down on performance, and will actually make older apple devices faster. With many users reporting a slow down and reduced battery life with the iOS 11 update, this is welcome news.

