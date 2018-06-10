A summit between the between the United States and North Korea doesn't scream "summer getaway," but that's exactly where the historic diplomatic summit is taking place. A popular tourist hotspot in Singapore will host President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their negotiations. So, what is Sentosa Island?

Sentosa Island is a 1,235-acre island in Singapore that will remain open to the public throughout the summit, according to a release from the island. The island first came to Westerners' knowledge as a British colony in the 18th century, according to ABC News.

Its location between China and India turned it into a haunt for merchant sailors and pirates, according to the BBC. The island was then known as Pulau Blankang Mati, which literally means "island of death behind" in Malay because of its bloody reputation.

During World War II, Sentosa Island was transformed into a Japanese prisoner of war camp. In the 1970s, the island's name was changed to encourage tourism, and Sentosa Island was chosen from a nationwide contest, according to BBC. The name means "peace and tranquillity", according to the news service. Going even further, the island has rebranded as the "Sentosa: State of Fun".

Sentosa Island is decidedly modern now, and attracts about 19 million people to its shores, according to ABC News. The island even houses the Universal Studios Singapore.

