When it comes to plus size fashions, shoppers can sometimes feel defeated. To clothing that's simply sized up from straight sizing instead of cut differently for plus bodies to brand not offering plus at all, it can be a downer. There's a new day on the horizon though because Simply Be is coming stateside.

You may be saying "Coming stateside? I thought Simply Be was already available in the U.S.?" You're right. The brand does currently have service in the states, but they're relaunching the brand — and it's coming back with U.S. exclusive styles, a sweet website, and incredible new spokeswomen.

While you've probably heard of major brick and mortar plus size retailers like Torrid and Lane Bryant, the online community of plus-size fashion is just as lit as those you'd be shopping in store. And Simply Be is being added to that round up. From Eloquii to City Chic, online shopping is a haven for plus-size customers. With their relaunch, Simply Be is poised to join that list.

In fact, online shopping is the target for the Simply Be relaunch. According to the brand, the adaptation of their website is designed specifically for millennial, Gen Y, and Gen Z shoppers.

Courtesy of Simply Be

The relaunch includes a total revamp, and that's more just a new website. The entire brand will be more committed to catering to their current consumer who is younger and needs fresher options.

Rich Storer from the brand says that the customers wants something that's a bit more on-trend. He explains, "They want new-now-next from the brands they are engaging with, a constant but authentic dialogue; and they don’t want to feel 'sold to' so we need to respond to their appetite in a language they understand and relate to."

Courtesy of Simply Be

It's not just the dialogue that the brand is updating, though. They're also working to bring fresh and innovative images to customers as well. Simply Be sees their marketing as a way to empower women, and the visuals are how they'll do so.

Storer goes on to describe their new approach to their marketing saying, "We have a responsibility to empower women and this comes in many different forms, but first and foremost we are a fashion brand so our new image is an assertive step away from the often-vanilla campaign images hitherto used in the US curve market. These images convey confidence, sass, verve, sex appeal and energy and beautiful curves in a more editorial manner."

Courtesy of Simply Be

As for who's joining the team at Simply Be for their fresh, on-trend look? They've got some seriously powerhouse models. Sarina Nowak of Khloe Kardashian's Good Squad, Natalie Nootenboom, the first plus model to walk an Anna Sui show, and social media star La'Tecia Thomas are some of the new faces helping to craft these new campaigns.

Their confidence and strength are what made them perfect choices for the brand. Simply Be explains, "These women are incredibly beautiful and have the kind of strong personalities and opinions that we champion, and which have earned them the loyalty of legions of Instagram fans, who value their authenticity and unapologetic love of their bodies."

Courtesy of Simply Be

Interesting in Simply Be's fresher looks? Then there's good news for you. The United States relaunch is officially live right now. With cool, on-trend styles, a fresh approaching to their campaign, and size inclusive options, they're about to take over the online, plus size fashion scene.

Head over to the brand's website now and take a peek at these incredible styles. From festival to athleisure to swim, Simply Be has it all, and there here to give you the coolest look on the internet.