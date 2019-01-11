When it comes to iconic beauty products, there’s certainly been a new addition just in the most recent few years. Now, there’s even a day to celebrate the ultra-popular makeup item. Tarte’s International Shape Tape Day celebrates the brand and its incredibly sought after Shape Tape concealer. You may be wondering what an international day for a beauty product looks like. Well, there’s some good news for beauty lovers because International Shape Tape Day means a sale. Let’s be honest, a Shape Tape sale is a big deal.

In case you haven’t gotten on the Shape Tape bandwagon, there’s a few reasons why you should. The first is hype. While it’s true that hype doesn’t always lead to a great product, in the case of Shape Tape, it’s just too well-loved and used to ignore. With popular beauty gurus like Jaclyn Hill and James Charles swearing by the product and Tarte’s status as the top-selling concealer brand in the country, there’s got to be something behind the hype, right?

Then, there’s the fact that Shape Tape could basically cover up every skin sin you’ve ever committed. Whether you’ve got dark circles, a blemish, or just want to look chiseled and highlighted, Shape Tape does it all. Thanks to the Tarte celebration, fans of the brand and concealer are about to have another winter holiday to celebrate.

When is International Shape Tape Day? It’s probably a lot sooner than you thought. The celebratory holiday is actually tomorrow, Sat. Jan. 12. Turns out, there’s a very specific reason why Tarte chose the date. According to the brand, one Shape Tape concealer sells every 12 seconds. Get it? The date is Jan. 12. 1-12. Kind of genius, right? It's also not just a day to wear your shade of the concealer. There’s more that the brand is doing.

For Shape Tape Day, the brand is actually have a sale on the iconic product. While the concealer typically retails for $27 at stores like Ulta Beauty (where it’s an exclusive) and the Tarte website, they’re officially reducing the price for International Shape Tape Day, and you’ll be able to snag a restock or try it out for the first time for just $22. Plus, no matter which official retailer you chose to shop from — Ulta in-store and online or the Tarte website — you can take advantage of the deal.

If you want to shop the sale, though, you’ll need to be quick. After all, the celebration is called Shape Tape Day. The brand-crafted holiday only lasts for a single day which means that the sale also only last for a single day. If you want to shop Shape Tape for just $22, head to your retailer of choice tomorrow.

Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte explains that seeing the love of Shape Tape around the world is what inspired the holiday. “Shape Tape tackles a range of what I like to call ‘beauty boundaries,’” she explains, “Things we feel hold us back, whether that’s dark circles, pigmentation, or acne spots. It can make you feel more confident no matter what you’re facing.”

If you want a deal on the concealer, make your way to a Shape Tape retailer asap tomorrow. This deal will be gone so soon.