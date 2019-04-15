There’s only 10 days left until April 26, the day that Taylor Swift has promised to do… something. Since updating her social media accounts with the date “4.26” and a bright, cloudy new aesthetic on Saturday, April 13, the singer has been leading the Internet on a 13-day countdown to the big day, because what other number would she use? Since the countdown began, Taylor Swift's photos teasing “4.26” have been dropping every day, and they just keep getting prettier.

Swift seems to be posting one teaser photo a day thus far. On Saturday, April 14, just hours after she launched her huge countdown, the superstar shared a photo of a giant diamond heart (no, not Lady Gaga's), or at the very least, a sparkling pink rhinestoned heart. Immediately, there was some online speculation about if she was engaged to her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and building up to reveal the big news. But let’s be real: it’s very unlikely that anyone would use a nearly two-week-long countdown to announce an engagement. Not to mention, it's not really Swift's style.

The next day, she posted a picture showing a pair of hands wearing some cute rings (four rings, not seven) and sporting a very glittery manicure. The yellow blazer with the fake diamond button could hint at Swift's style for her upcoming era. Right now, her Instagram is very bright yet subdued, with sequins, pastels, and technicolor effects aplenty. It's a refreshing change of pace from the fun, gothic overtones of the Reputation era, and also very fitting for Easter.

On Monday, April 26, she revealed what is perhaps the most mysterious teaser yet. It’s literally a photo of nothing but pink tulle. Presumably, it’s from some dress, perhaps the one she sings about on Reputation? As mesmerizing as the fabric is, the photo doesn’t reveal anything at all, but it’s still enough to get fans unbelievably excited for what’s to come.

While nothing about what Swift is doing is officially confirmed, all signs are pointing to new music coming on April 26. When her social media accounts were updated, her new label Republic Records also joined in on the action, tweeting a link to her official site with the hashtag #taylorswiftapril26. Additionally, hardcore Swifties have caught the singer herself liking posts from fans on Tumblr that celebrate a new single from Swift arriving on April 26.

Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech in March also signaled that new music would be on its way in the near future. “I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care,” she said while accepting the award for tour of the year. “I love seeing all the things you’re posting online. I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know.”

What these photos have to do with Swift’s impending announcement is an even bigger mystery. Is she about to release her own anthem about rings to rival Ariana Grande's hit? Are her more colorful aesthetics hinting at a return to her country roots? Time will tell, but it would be nice if time could pass by faster.