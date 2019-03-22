Spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of The OA Season 2. If you thought the NDEs and movements on The OA were bizarre, Season 2 of the Netflix is serving up a new mystery to unpack — well, several really. But Q Symphony, the game in The OA, is one of the first that we're introduced to.

During Kareem's search for Michelle, he learns that she was playing Q Symphony before she disappeared. While trying to piece together what exactly the game is, he comes across Fola (Zendaya), a skilled player who explains that it's an interactive, virtual reality game in which players receive money when they unlock new levels. "The early levels on the phone are just about weeding people out," she explains when they arrive at one of Q Symphony's first IRL puzzle locations. "It's really about getting here." Beating level 1 will earn you $50; level 2, $500; and level 3, $5,000. Level 4 is $50,000 — which seems to be how far Michelle got. She was broke and virtually homeless, but sent her grandmother $36,000 before going MIA. According to Fola, winning the final, fifth level, will win you a million dollars.

You play by answering a riddle, presented via augmented reality. The further you get into it, the more intwined the game becomes with the real world. Think HQ Trivia or Pokemon Go meets Black Mirror, but with much higher stakes and a way bigger payoff. "Ultimately a puzzle is a conversation between a player and a maker," Fola says. "The puzzlemaker is teaching you a new language, how to escape the limits of your own thinking and see things you didn't know were there."

Kareem initially suspects Q Symphony could be some kind of recruitment tool. Its developer is Pierre Ruskin, a mysterious tech mogul dubbed the "Holy Prophet of the Valley." He staffed his first company by posting a puzzle online with a $5,000 prize — the puzzle was the work he needed done, and he hired those who solved it.

Ruskin is also the boyfriend of Nina Azarova, the other-dimension version of Prairie. The character is played by Vincent Kartheiser, who you may remember as Pete Campbell on Mad Men or Connor on Angel. He's absent from most of Season 2, but his presence is looming and ominous. Eventually, Homer starts investigating him too.

In Episode 2, after tracking down Ruskin and learning Symphony's connection to a dream study, Kareem learns that the game is meant to lure players to a (seemingly haunted or something) house on Nob Hill that has its own mystery and puzzle to solve. It seems like Ruskin can't figure it out, and is looking for gamers that can do the work for him.

Fola thinks Michelle won the game, but what that means is a little murky. It seems like it could have sent her to another dimension, similar to Prairie. Or like Fola, she could have gotten trapped somewhere inside the house while trying to beat the game. Whatever the case, one thing is clear — Q Symphony is just another small part of the large, mysterious puzzle that makes up The OA.