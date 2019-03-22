Spoilers for ahead for the first six episodes of The OA Season 2. The new season of The OA introduces a high-stakes, augmented reality game called Q Symphony. Teens all over San Francisco have been squatting in abandoned houses just to play, because it comes with a huge payoff: supposedly, mastering the fifth and final level will land you a million dollars. But considering at least one teen — Michelle — went missing just as she got close to beating it, it may come with some dire consequences, too. So what happens when you win Q Symphony, exactly?

Six episodes in, we don't exactly know yet, but it at least seems Kareem and Prairie are starting to sort it out. Fola, the Q Symphony player Kareem met at the start of the season, has said she thinks Michelle won the game — but other than winning one million dollars (which, mind you, is just a rumor), nobody knows exactly what that entails. Another character tells Kareem that the purpose of the game is to help a tech guru named Pierre Ruskin unlock the secrets buried within a mysterious house on Nob Hill, where Michelle had been occasionally camping out. We also learn that it was built over a sacred spring and has been game-ified in order to protect that spring. Only those who are worthy are allowed to enter its multi-dimensional puzzle, even if you're able to figure out how to get through its secret entrance. Those who aren't are trapped inside.

So, is entering the spooky forest that OA stumbles upon in Episode 5 what happens when you win? If the whole game was just leading up to the game-within-a-game that is the house, that kind of seems like the case. The tree explains to OA the importance of Nina (her alter-ego in this dimension) being a medium; does that mean only mediums can win the game? If so, why didn't Pierre send his girlfriend Nina into the house to solve the puzzle instead of a bunch of random teenagers? Why go all Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on this? Was he too afraid to potentially hurt the woman he loved? If Nina was taking regular meetings/performances with the talking octopus — this show is so freakin' weird — she probably should have been looking into the house, too.

However, thinking back to the gamer Kareem encountered in Episode 1, it's possible "winning the game" means traveling to another dimension, or even several of them. Just before he jumps out of the window, the gamer said, "My brain can hold all the brains. My thoughts can dry water. I've seen a million versions of myself," which certainly makes it sound like he's been doing some inter-dimensional travel. It doesn't seem like he won Q Symphony, but he must have gotten close, and potentially encountered himself in other dimensions.

Since Michelle remains missing for the majority of Season 2, what actually happens when you win Q Symphony is still an unanswered question, but it does seem like the key to figuring out where she is.