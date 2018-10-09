Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls is back with a vengeance this year and with just one more episode to go, it’s going to be interesting. There’s been a lot of drama this series, starting off with Celebrity Big Brother’s Roxanne Pallett leaving after literally the first episode. Since then, Love Island’s Montana Brown and transgender rights activist Paris Lees have also bailed on the Island, but there’s seven celebs still going strong on the reality survival series. The question remains though: what is the prize for winning Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls? Well, it’s a bit of a complicated answer but long story short: there isn't one.

The show actually started off as special celebrity edition of The Island with Bear Grylls, in order to raise funds for Channel 4’s charity Stand Up to Cancer UK back in 2016. It was revealed by the Mirror that the celebrities are actually paid to be there, however they "donate their fees to Stand Up to Cancer" which is pretty lovely.

While publications like Express have claimed that this year’s edition will follow the same format and will be "in aid of the Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign," I’ve reached out to Channel 4 to see if anything’s changed this time around. I’ve also given Stand Up To Cancer a shout to see how much this year’s celebs are expected to fundraise, so fingers crossed it’s good news — especially as they’ve got some major players like Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and not one but two Olympians: Anthony Ogogo and James Cracknell taking part.

Channel 4

Given that Metro claimed Roxanne Pallett would be making £750,000 for Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if her fee would be in a similar ballpark for Celebrity Island. However, as I mentioned earlier, with regards to this show, the pay cheque is set to go straight to charity rather than any celebs' pockets.

Looking to the future, there’s just one more episode left in the Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls series this year. In just a few hours' time, the winner will be confirmed. Whoever is crowned king or queen, it will be truly deserved as there have been a lot of torturous twists and turns this series, with last week’s episode in particular drawing a lot of controversy.

Channel 4

After a very uncomfortable situation which saw the remaining Islanders debate whether or not they should kill a pig for food, an adamant Pete Wicks laid down the law and said it absolutely wasn’t going to happen, no matter how hungry they all were. Sadly though, after putting a tough fight, when the group later returned to the animal, they found out it had actually strangled itself in a rope and died, which devastated the TOWIE star.

PETA criticised the show afterwards and told The Sun: “It’s time to move beyond this worn-out trope of showing crude dominance over nature – and we urge producers to scrap the use of animals in these stupid TV stunts and replace them with challenges that don’t involve bullying or purposely putting animals in harm’s way." I have contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The final episode of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will air on Tuesday on Channel 4 at 9 p.m.