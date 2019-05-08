Drivers for several ridesharing apps are striking in 10 cities around the country on Wednesday, NPR reports. Drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other similar companies are rallying together to demand more job security and better working conditions. When asked what the Uber and Lyft strike is about, many drivers have said that they are making less money and feel their jobs are not guaranteed, per NPR.

In an effort to call attention to their concerns, drivers for those apps are logging out of their accounts. The length of each strike on Wednesday varies by city, Fortune reports. In Los Angeles, the magazine reports, participating drivers will stay offline for a full 24 hours. In New York, participants logged off during rush hour Wednesday morning and are planning a rally early in the afternoon.

Organizers for the strike have asked users to get behind the cause and resist using ridesharing apps for the duration of the demonstration. They say that what they're fighting for will impact more than just those who work for companies like Uber and Lyft.

"We ask that the public support drivers in their struggle for fair wages and our Drivers bill of rights," Rideshare Drivers United spokesperson Brian Dolber told NPR. "We are calling for community standards that will ensure that Uber and Lyft do not create needless traffic and pollution."

Drivers chose to strike this week because Uber is on deck to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, according to Vox. Company investors are slated to make millions of dollars as a result, per Vox, which has further stoked driver dissatisfaction.

