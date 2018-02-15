All's fair in love and The Bachelor Winter Games. The new spinoff TV series features fan-favorite contestants and international Bachelor stars, such as Yuki Kimura. The Bachelor Japan contestant is making her American TV debut on Bachelor Winter Games. What Yuki's job is, though, isn't being a full-time Bachelor contestant — though it sounds wouldn't mind that, according to an interview in the New York Times. “I want to marry a man I meet on The Bachelor," the 21-year-old told the publication. “Until that day comes, I will keep being on The Bachelor [shows].”

Yuki appeared on the first season of The Bachelor Japan, in which she was among the many women who competed for the heart of Hirotake Kubo, a 35-year-old entrepreneur. She did not end the season as engaged, so she is still looking for love. As for her job off-screen, Yuki is a model, according to her Instagram account bio, and her Twitter bio has a link to a job offer contact page for a company called V.I.P. Model Agency.

Yuki also calls herself a "YouTuber" in her Twitter bio. She has a popular YouTube channel in her native Japanese and the channel is named (via Google Translate), "Yumi and Yukimo's 'Slightly TV!'" and it has around 90,000 subscribers, along with over 17 million views. The most recent video was posted on Feb. 12, titled (via Google Translate) "A day to convey feelings like love! The story," in which Yuki and her co-host talk about Valentine's Day.

ゆまちとゆきぽよの『ちっぽよTV!』 on YouTube

The channel about page described Yuki (via Google Translate) as a "charismatic video queen," which sounds pretty accurate, considering how she has already charmed The Bachelor franchise fans and producers during the series. According to People, Bachelor Winter Games host Chris Harrison told reporters that Yuki would likely be the breakout star of the series.

“This girl who knows – I would say the over/under is 15 to 20 words in English — will absolutely captivate everybody,” Harrison said, according to People. “The reason I know this is because when we sit in the control room with people that have been doing this for decades like I have, and they’re – we are speechless and we cannot take our eyes off this girl.”

Among the essential English words and phrases that Yuki knows are: "Dean, please! Me, rose!"; "Hi Dean, you're handsome"; "Thank you"; "Okay"; "Hello"; "I love you"; "Will you marry me?" She has a translator on Bachelor Winter Games, according to E! News, but executive producer Bennett Graebner told the media outlet that the language barrier was not an issue for the contestant.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

"Yuki is incredible. She speaks very little English, but she just lights up and it almost didn't matter that there was this language barrier with her,” he told to E! News. “Everyone responded to her, those of [us] working on the show and the men and women who were there on the show. Everyone just loved her. She is just a sweetheart of a young woman and a very open and emotional one.”

So far, Bachelor fans have fully embraced Yuki and expressed via Twitter how they want to see more of her on the show.

Some fans even saw a future for Yuki in the franchise.

Executive producer Mike Fleiss also said he sees a future for Yuki in the U.S. Bachelor TV shoes, telling the NY Times, "I’d like to bring Yuki back for Paradise."

But for now, fans can watch Yuki look for love on Bachelor Winter Games — and catch her non-Bachelor work on YouTube and check out some of her modeling on Twitter.