Just days ahead of the debut of his new album Icarus Falls, Zayn Malik released a new song that has the internet buzzing for many reasons. While the tune sounds to be yet another bonafide hit for the 25-year-old singer, its lyrical content has fans wondering what Zayn's "There You Are" is about. The song, which ELLE noted was written by Zayn along with Joe Garrett, Levi Lennox, Michael Hannides, and Anthony Hannides, is definitely an ode to someone who stood by Zayn's side during a tough time. However, figuring out just who that special someone is has left many listeners scratching their heads.

On the surface, it's hard to decipher who exactly Zayn is singing to, given that he fails to mention anyone directly by name. And although it's clear that the intended recipient is someone close to his heart, the references on the song have many thinking that it could be a shoutout to either his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, someone else in his personal life, or just a general note of thanks to his many adoring fans.

In the first verse, Zayn speaks of having someone that he can always rely on while discussing his need for that person during both good and bad times. He sings,

"Need you when I'm broken / When I'm fixed / Need you when I'm well / When I'm sick / Friends that I rely on / Don't come through / They run like the river / But not you"

ZaynVEVO on YouTube

The song's second verse gets a bit more personal, perhaps even alluding to the brief period when he and Hadid split back in March 2018. Zayn continues,

"Whispers in the background / Behind closed door / I got myself in a mess and without you I'm in more / Oh, I'm a little drunk now / That's why I went to war / Oh yeah, you are my sober / When I'm on the floor"

Upon hearing the lyrics to his new song "There You Are," many listeners took to Twitter to voice their opinions on who they feel the new tune is about. While there are some who are certain that Zayn is crooning about his love and appreciation for Hadid, there are others who think the song may be paying tribute to someone entirely different. All-in-all, the fan reactions have been a mixed bag.

Some are totally #TeamZiGi.

While others think Zayn's song has an entirely different focus.

Despite not directly addressing his romance with Hadid on this particular song, it's worth pointing out that Zayn has written music about their relationship in the past. During their short breakup, ELLE reveals that Zayn told Ryan Seacrest that he was "aspiring to be in love with someone" for the rest of his life. He also went on to share that his song "Let Me" was inspired by his love for Hadid. Speaking with Seacrest, he explained, "Times change, but yeah, that's what I was thinking when I wrote it." ELLE additionally notes that Zayn has credited Hadid with changing his views on life. In a June interview with GQ, Zayn explained,

"I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f*ck was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With Zayn's intentions on "There You Are" unclear, fans will have to wait for his 27-track album to be released on Dec. 14 to see if there are other Easter eggs to help fill in the blanks.