It's pretty much an unwritten rule at this point that contestants on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette are conventionally attractive. The show definitely has a uniform casting look. But it's not always the case that a contestant is an actual model. So what kind of model is Bachelorette contestant Jordan?

From the looks of his Instagram, he does a little bit of everything. Some of his more recent shots look like they're from dramatic bridal shoots, and in others he's gazing longingly into the ocean while dressed in a dapper suit. It's definitely a sort of high-class, lifestyles of the rich and famous kind of modeling, and the aesthetic is pretty perfect, even though he's often found dressed in some questionable prints. But, as his caption says, "be bold or stay in bed." I guess.

He's definitely not a bad model, even though some of the shoots are a little extravagant. For example, why is a man in a very expensive suit holding a surf board? Is he going surfing dressed like that? Why is he swimming in a tie? I have many questions about this man's life. Even in his more candid photos, Jordan seems to always want to look his best, so it won't be surprising if he strikes a few poses during his time on The Bachelorette.

Jordan is far from the first contestant on the Bachelor franchise that's made a living out of being really, really, ridiculously good looking. Our darling Peter Kraus has also dabbled in modeling, and Brady from last season was also a male model. And on the flip side, Chelsea from last season of The Bachelor worked as a model prior to the show, and appears to continue on that career path today. Marikh from last season also told the Deseret News that she's been modeling for the past 13 years. Who knew that a reality dating show would favor casting people with literal model good looks?

Of course, the worry with models on the show is that they're really looking for some national exposure. Jordan here could be a perfectly nice guy, but it'd be naive to think he wasn't excited about people across the country seeing his carefully posed face on their televisions every night. Hopefully, though, whatever his initial motives may be, he isn't opposed to potentially falling for Becca. Fortunately, whatever happens, Becca did reveal that she's engaged now that filming is wrapped, so this batch of men apparently worked out for her. “I am engaged!” Becca told People magazine. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

And thank goodness for that. After the mayhem Becca endured last season on The Bachelor, she deserves some good fortune. She was the winner that Arie ultimately chose at the end of the season, but that was short-lived. They lived in pre-marital bliss for a bit, until Arie completely turned the tables and broke up with her on national television, in an uncomfortable piece of footage aired at the live reunion special.

“I went through the grieving process,” Becca said in the same People interview. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.” But she's bounced back, with or without the help of Jordan, and only time will tell who ends up popping the question at the end of the show. At least she's got a diverse pool to choose from — in addition to Jordan, there's a "social media participant," a "colognoisseur," and a former Harlem Globetrotter mixed in amongst the sales reps and contractors. Hey, at least it's not a boring mix of men.