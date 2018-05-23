While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are two shows that are part of the same franchise, there's one major difference. Let's be honest, the women of The Bachelorette are better than the men on The Bachelor. As far as I'm concerned, the women Bachelorettes and suitors have always been way more exceptional than the men, and so they win every time in my book.

Just take a look at the job titles. From district attorneys to single mothers and entrepreneurs, all of the Bachelorettes have just been too good for their beaus. And though its been said that both vetting processes for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are strenuous, the display of past lack-luster Bachelor helmers proves to me otherwise. Seriously, if I come across one more Bachelorette contestant who adorns the titles "personal trainer" or "salesman" again, I'm going to scream.

On the other hand, however, most, if not all, of the Bachelorettes have not only been tremendously accomplished, but have shown themselves to be the level-headed stars and fan favorites of their previous Bachelor seasons. Just look at former Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Rachel Lindsay — both talented attorneys who are fierce, honest, and not afraid to speak their mind. But where are their male equivalents?

And as an educated, psuedo-accomplished, single mom myself, very rarely do I find myself cringing from watching our Bachelorettes in action, and that says a lot.

ABC/Paul Hebert

I have a girl friend who's auditioned for The Bachelor a couple of times. She's gearing up to start her doctorate program at Harvard. Yes, that Harvard. Although producers of the show have flown her out to Los Angeles for in-person interviews, but she just hasn't made the cut. As a fan of the show, it totally blows my mind that my dear friend hasn't been chosen to vie for a rose. But honestly, do I really want her competing for the attention of a Nick Viall, or worse, a Juan Pablo?

After all, post their seasons, both former Bachelors seemingly traded in their corporate American careers for fame — showing just where their interested lied from the beginning — while former Bachelorettes, like Season 13's Rachel Lindsay, went right back to their business suits and brief cases once the cameras were switched off. And with that, I feel bad for every Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, and Andi Dorfman who's been forced to choose between a group of men who seem to be very handsome, but not much other substance.

While hinting at being extremely entertaining, even Becca Kufrin's upcoming Bachelorette suitors are shaping up to sound mediocre at best. Come May 28, America will get to see a slew of the usual ambiguous "sales reps," a "colognoisseur," a "social media participant," and a "banjoist" — just to name a few — compete for the Minnesota publicist's heart.

ABC/Paul Hebert

It's important to point out that while the male suitors on The Bachelorette may lack in quality, Nielsen ratings say otherwise. Nielsen ratings show that Bachelor Nation fans enjoy The Bachelor over The Bachelorette. And if you're anything like me, you would rather watch a lady get her pick of 20 plus male suitors than the other way around — but I just wish these men matched their women counterparts in quality.

Which brings me to why I make it a point to tune into, at the least the majority of, each and every Bachelorette season. I feel like I have a duty, as a woman on the outside who's starting to believe Mr. Right is just a myth, to support my sisters as they go through similar dating struggles onscreen. I thoroughly enjoy watching the Bachelorette helmers objectify their suitors with mud wrestling competitions, and judging them on their best physical assets. I like seeing the male competitors get misty eyed at the thought at their "one true love" fostering a deeper connection with their roommate than themselves. Oh, and the costumes. Who else gets a kick out of seeing hot guys dressed up as chickens?

ABC/Paul Hebert

It's absolutely thrilling to me that these educated and accomplished women, some of whom who would've been deemed as too intimidating on the outside, being placed on a pedestal and having that much power and esteem onscreen. And even if the Nielsen ratings don't catch up to my personal fandom, I'll continue to helm The Bachelorette as the greatest part of the Bachelor Nation franchise until it ceases to exist.