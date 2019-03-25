On Monday, March 25 Apple finally officially announced its plans for a streaming service, called Apple TV+, during a celebrity-filled, live-streamed event. Now, Apple will be competing with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime, but what kind of shows will Apple's streaming service feature? While the announcement and fall release for the streaming service weren't made official until now, it has long been known that Apple produced TV was in the works. And because of that, many, many projects are already on the horizon.

Do you remember hearing about a TV show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston that would be about a morning news show? Apple picked that one up way back in 2017, and it's only now that everything is coming together and consumers are actually getting to decide if subscribing to the service is worth it. (So far, we know that it's ad-free, works with the Apple TV app, and everything will be downloadable so you can watch offline, as well.)

Other than the Witherspoon and Aniston drama — both actors were on hand to reveal the new platform, by the way —Apple has deals for plenty of other shows and movies. There's also a partnership with Oprah Winfrey that will involve her producing shows for the platform, as reported by Mac World, and a producing partnership with Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

EW and Mac World both have exhaustive lists of everything potential customers can look forward to when it comes to series and films. Here are a few highlights:

Dickinson

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld will star in a comedy series about 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. Jane Krakowski will play her mother. According to Deadline, the show will be "set during Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone."

Defending Jacob

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Evans will star in and executive produce Defending Jacob, a limited series about a lawyer whose son is arrested for murdering a classmate. It's based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.

Untitled Brie Larson Series

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And we have another Marvel superhero starring in and executive producing a series. Brie Larson will take on a series based on Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA by Amaryllis Fox, which hasn't even been released yet.

Little America

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Big Sick writers and real-life couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon will co-write this anthology series about immigration based on the Epic Magazine feature "Little America".

The Morning Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Morning Show will star Aniston and Witherspoon and be centered around a morning show. It will also co-star Steve Carell, and be based in part on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

There are many more shows and movies on the way in addition to these, which just make deciding whether or not Apple's streaming service is going to be worth it even harder. At least there's still quite some time to make your decision before it hits screens this fall.