Bustle decided to ask all 529 current U.S. senators and representatives: As a member of Congress, what are you doing to ensure that men and women receive equal pay for equal work? Just over 30 percent of Congress responded. Here's what senators and representatives from states beginning with G-M said.

Georgia

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R)

Sen. Isakson did not respond.

Sen. David Perdue (R)

Sen. Perdue did not respond.

Rep. Rick Allen (R)

Rep. Allen did not respond.

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D)

Rep. Bishop did not respond.

Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter (R)

Rep. Carter did not respond.

Rep. Doug Collins (R)

Rep. Collins did not respond.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R)

Rep. Ferguson did not respond.

Rep. Tom Graves (R)

Rep. Graves did not respond.

Rep. Karen Handel (R)

Rep. Handel did not respond.

Rep. Jody Hice (R)

Rep. Hice did not respond.

Rep. Henry "Hank" Johnson (D)

"As we continue the fight for equal pay, equal promotion, and equal rights in the workplace, we need to ensure that we do not lose our footing on the critical milestones we have achieved through the enforcement of civil rights in our justice system. That’s why I introduced the Arbitration Fairness Act, which is needed right now to hold corporate wrongdoers and others accountable. Forced arbitration has created a rigged system that blocks women from enforcing their legal rights against unaccountable and unlawful corporations for wage violations and harassment in the workplace."

Rep. John Lewis (D)

Rep. Lewis did not respond.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R)

Rep. Loudermilk did not respond.

Rep. Austin Scott (R)

Rep. Scott did not respond.

Rep. David Scott (D)

Rep. Scott did not respond.

Rep. Rob Woodall (R)

Rep. Woodall did not respond.

Hawaii

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D)

"In Hawaii, women are paid 83 cents for every dollar a man makes. That’s not right — and I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would build on equal pay measures by increasing employer transparency and accountability, and making sure female employees have the necessary tools to negotiate fair salaries. However, in order to close the gender pay gap, we must also address other barriers, such as bias, discrimination, and harassment in the classroom and the workplace, which is why I have reintroduced several bills to address factors that limit the advancement of women and other underrepresented groups in STEM and other high-paying fields. We will continue to fight to ensure that hardworking women in our country are paid what they have earned."

Sen. Brian Schatz (D)

Sen. Schatz did not respond.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Rep. Gabbard did not respond.

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D)

"Women continue to struggle to receive compensation on par with their male counterparts. Paying less for the same work is not right. I will always support policies and push for real change to the culture of compensation that does not value the efforts of hard working women.”

Idaho

Sen. Mike Crapo (R)

Sen. Crapo did not respond.

Sen. James E. Risch (R)

Sen. Risch did not respond.

Rep. Raúl Labrador (R)

Rep. Labrador did not respond.

Rep. Michael "Mike" Simpson (R)

Rep. Simpson did not respond.

Illinois

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)

"Every American, no matter their gender, deserves equal pay for equal work — and that’s why I joined Senator Patty Murray in introducing the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would help close the gender pay gap and end gender-based wage discrimination. We are also asking the Government Accountability Office to determine how widespread the pay gap is in the federal government, which should be a model employer. It’s unacceptable that women work just as hard but are paid less than their male counterparts."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D)

"We have a problem in this country when women make up half the workforce, but earn far less than half the income. To ensure equal pay for American workers, we should start by passing the Paycheck Fairness Act and expanding Equal Employment Opportunity Commission collection of pay data, which would empower women with the tools to hold their employers accountable for pay discrimination. We also need to look at every issue affecting women’s economic security, including access to affordable health insurance and child care."

Rep. Mike Bost (R)

Rep. Bost did not respond.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D)

"One of the big reasons why the gender wage gap exists is because of institutional protections for workplace sexual harassers which has forced too many women to quit their jobs. That’s why I wrote a bipartisan bill that would give survivors of workplace sexual harassment the ability to seek justice without being forced into silence. Washington Republicans have refused to allow a vote on our bill, but companies like Microsoft, Uber and Lyft have already taken action to implement these common sense reforms. Delivering real change takes time, but we will never give up."

Rep. Danny Davis (D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Davis pointed to the congressman's vote for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R)

Rep. Davis did not respond.

Rep. Bill Foster (D)

“I am proud to be a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act and will continue to support measures to close the gap until women are getting the fair pay they deserve.”

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D)

Rep. Gutiérrez did not respond.

Rep. Randy Hultgren R

Rep. Hultgren did not respond.

Rep. Robin Kelly (D)

"In Congress, I’m working to ensure that the same work earns the same pay, regardless of your gender, by championing the passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act (HR 1869). Additionally, as Ranking Member of the IT subcommittee, I’m working to expand the ranks of women in STEM careers to ensure parity in America’s tech workforce."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R)

Rep. Kinzinger did not respond.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D)

"In Congress, I’ve cosponsored a range of bills to increase pay equity, including the Paycheck Fairness Act, the annual Equal Pay Day Resolution, and the Pay Equity for All Act. Ending the wage gap is a matter of gender equality and fundamental fairness, but for millions of families, it’s also the difference between making ends meet or facing financial hardship."

Rep. Darin LaHood (R)

Rep. LaHood did not respond.

Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D)

Rep. Lipinski did not respond.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D)

"We make it a priority to hire and promote women for senior roles. Currently, our District Director, Deputy District Director, Communications Director, and Senior Policy Advisor roles are all filled by highly-qualified female employees. Additionally, we pay all staff above the average Capitol Hill salary for the position they hold, promote pay transparency, and provide our dedicated staffers with regular raises in order to reward and recognize their work product."

Rep. Peter Roskam (R)

Rep. Roskam did not respond.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D)

"I believe gender should not be a hinderance in securing economic prosperity in the workplace. Throughout my career, I have worked with my Congressional colleagues to cosponsor and vote for legislation to ensure that men and women receive equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Janice "Jan" Schakowsky (D)

Rep. Schakowsky did not respond.

Rep. Bradley Schneider (D)

"Women are visionaries, changemakers, and fierce champions of the American economy, making important contributions in every field of endeavor. That’s why I helped introduce the Paycheck Fairness Act to close the unacceptable wage gap, as well as fought to expand opportunities for women entrepreneurs, protect basic human rights of women at home and abroad, and embrace women who risk everything for a better life in our country."

Rep. John Shimkus (R)

Rep. Shimkus did not respond.

Indiana

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D)

Sen. Donnelly did not respond.

Sen. Todd Young (R)

Sen. Young did not respond.

Rep. Jim Banks (R)

Rep. Banks did not respond.

Rep. Susan Brooks (R)

Rep. Brooks did not respond.

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R)

Rep. Bucshon did not respond.

Rep. André Carson (D)

"It is unacceptable that in 2018, American women still earn only 80 cents for every dollar earned by men, which costs the average woman more than $400,000 over the course of her career. That is why I support educational measures that will prepare girls for more high-paying jobs, particularly in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), policies that ensure workers are compensated fairly based on merit — not gender, race or age, and instituting a maternity leave policy that supports new mothers, not discourages them."

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R)

Rep. Hollingsworth did not respond.

Rep. Luke Messer (R)

Rep. Messer did not respond.

Rep. Tedd Rokita (R)

Rep. Rokita did not respond.

Rep. Peter Visclosky (D)

Rep. Visclosky did not respond.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R)

Rep. Walorski did not respond.

Iowa

Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

"As a woman and mother, I believe that equal work deserves equal pay. There is no room for gender-based wage discrimination in the workplace."

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)

Sen. Grassley did not respond.

Rep. Rod Blum (R)

Rep. Blum did not respond.

Rep. Steve King (R)

Rep. King did not respond.

Rep. Daniel Loebsack (D)

"Equal pay is not just a women’s issue, but a financial issue as well. It impacts our families, businesses and economy. It's unacceptable that in Iowa, women are still earning 77 cents for every $1 paid to their male counterparts, which is why I am a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act. This legislation would help address the gender pay gap that our nation continues to face."

Rep. David Young (R)

Rep. Young did not respond.

Kansas

Sen. Jerry Moran (R)

Sen. Moran did not respond.

Sen. Pat Roberts (R)

Sen. Roberts did not respond.

Rep. Ron Estes (R)

Rep. Estes did not respond.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R)

Rep. Jenkins did not respond.

Rep. Roger Marshall (R)

Rep. Marshall did not respond.

Rep. Kevin Yoder (R)

Rep. Yoder did not respond.

Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R)

Senate Majority Leader McConnell did not respond.

Sen. Rand Paul (R)

Sen. Paul did not respond.

Rep. Garland "Andy" Barr (R)

Rep. Barr did not respond.

Rep. James Comer (R)

Rep. Comer did not respond.

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R)

Rep. Guthrie did not respond.

"I promote equal pay for equal work by supporting free and open markets."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R)

"I promote equal pay for equal work by supporting free and open markets. In practice, free market economics is the most egalitarian system of economics. I also support tax and regulatory reform so that working men and women — business owners and employees alike — can take home more of the money they’ve earned."

Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (R)

Rep. Rogers did not respond.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D)

"I was a proud original sponsor of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act — signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009 — and, while the wage gap has narrowed, there is still much left to be done to secure equal pay for equal work. I’ll continue to work with my colleagues in the House to finally pass the Paycheck Fairness Act and help women achieve long overdue pay parity."

Louisiana

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R)

Sen. Cassidy did not respond.

Sen. John Kennedy (R)

Sen. Kennedy did not respond.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R)

Rep. Abraham did not respond.

Rep. Garret Graves (R)

Rep. Graves did not respond.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R)

Rep. Higgins did not respond.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R)

Rep. Johnson did not respond.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D)

Rep. Richmond did not respond.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R)

"Equal pay for equal work is the law, and it should be enforced. Republicans are committed to growing the economy for all workers and families, and thanks to our tax cuts and regulatory reforms, unemployment is at a record low, there are record numbers of people in the workforce with more jobs available than people looking, and companies are increasing wages and improving benefits for all.”

Maine

Sen. Susan Collins (R)

Sen. Collins did not respond.

Sen. Angus S. King, Jr. (I)

Sen. King did not respond.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D)

"Since my first days in Congress, I’ve fought to close the gender wage gap. I was an outspoken advocate for the landmark Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and have backed numerous other bills to ensure the economic power afforded to men is equally available to women. Gender should never factor into anyone’s compensation. It’s long overdue that we eliminate this kind of harmful bias in the workforce."

Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R)

Rep. Poliquin did not respond.

Maryland

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D)

"There should be no question in America today that men and women who are performing the same work receive the same pay. Unfortunately, the law and reality have not caught up to the way things should be. Congress needs to take action."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D)

Sen. Van Hollen did not respond.

Rep. Anthony Brown (D)

"In Congress, I am working to close the pay gap by supporting legislation like the Paycheck Fairness Act that addresses the issue directly, as well as supporting legislation that increases access to family planning and reproductive health services, increases access to early childcare services, increases the minimum wage, and strengthens union workers’ collective bargaining rights. By addressing these issues in tandem with pay disparities in the workplace, we can lessen inequality both writ large and for women in particular."

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D)

“I believe that when women succeed, America succeeds. That is why I joined Congresswoman DeLauro and Senator Murray to introduce the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would help us finally close the wage gap. As a country we must do better to ensure equality for all of our citizens and to lift up every person."

Rep. John Delaney (D)

“I’m a strong proponent of equal pay for equal work, and am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act (H.R. 1869) as well as two pieces of legislation in support of the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution (H. J. Res 53 & H. J. Res. 33). We must take legislative action to ensure equal pay for equal work for all becomes a reality."

Rep. Andy Harris (R)

“Since the Equal Pay Act of 1963, it has been illegal to pay men and women a different wage for the same work with equal years of service. I will do whatever it takes to support enforcement of this act to make sure men and women are paid equally."

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D)

"I was proud to bring the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to the House Floor when I was Majority Leader in 2009, which was an important step toward ensuring Americans receive equal pay for equal work. However, there is more Congress must do to close the gender pay gap, including passing the Paycheck Fairness Act. Women shouldn’t be discriminated against or paid less for the same work than their male counterparts."

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D)

Rep. Raskin did not respond.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D)

"The wage gap isn’t a Democratic issue or a Republican issue — it’s a family issue. That’s why I am a proud cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which closes loopholes employers have used to pay their female employees less. It also prevents employers from retaliating against employees who disclose their salaries to coworkers and prevents them from relying on prior salary history in determining future pay. This bill will go a long way toward ensuring men and women receive equal pay for equal work."

Rep. John Sarbanes (D)

"Women deserve equal pay for equal work. That’s why I was proud to support the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 and why I’ve cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act (H.R. 1869) and the Equal Rights Amendment (H.J. Res. 33) — two important pieces of legislation that would help close the gender pay gap. Passing these bills into law would be an important step forward and would give hardworking American women the economic boost they deserve."

Massachusetts

Sen. Edward Markey (D)

Sen. Markey did not respond.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D)

Sen. Warren did not respond.

Rep. Michael Capuano (D)

"Equal pay has long been a priority for me and I am pushing the Trump Administration to restart the Obama era gender wage gap rule, which would help the Department of Labor more effectively enforce equal pay laws. I’ve also challenged the Federal Reserve to do more to highlight the gender wage gap at financial institutions, which if recent data collected in the United Kingdom is any indication, is one of the worst performing industries."

Rep. Katherine Clark (D)

"The first bill I cosponsored as a new member of Congress was the Paycheck Fairness Act and I’ve been fighting for equal pay ever since. Most recently, I coauthored a letter to the Government Accountability Office to study and track pay differences between men and women in the federal workforce because government should be leading by example."

Rep. William Keating (D)

Rep. Keating did not respond.

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D)

"As an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, I stand with Congresswoman DeLauro and our colleagues in Congress demanding that we make good on our promise of pay equity."

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D)

"Closing the gender wage gap is critical. As a strong supporter of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 and an original cosponsor of H.R. 1869, the Paycheck Fairness Act, I recognize the importance of equal pay for equal work. In addition, I am also a cosponsor of H. Con. Res 44, Recognizing the Significance of Equal Pay Day to illustrate the disparity between wages. It is imperative that Congress consider and pass these legislative policies that would address head on the discriminatory practices that deny all workers the opportunity to earn a good living and provide for their families."

Rep. Jim McGovern (D)

"It’s unbelievable to me that in 2018, we still have to fight this battle. I’m proud to stand with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who has introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the gap and ensure that all women are paid what they deserve. But the bottom line here is that Speaker Ryan and this Republican Congress continue to treat equal pay for equal work like it’s a radical idea. And if we want to change that, Democrats need to take back the House in November."

Rep. Seth Moulton (D)

Rep. Moulton did not respond.

Rep. Richard Neal (D)

Rep. Neal did not respond.

Rep. Niki Tsongas (D)

"Almost two hundred years ago the Lowell Mill Girls in my hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts, were some of the first women to enter the workforce. Although they were only paid half of what their male counterparts earned, many were able to attain economic independence for the first time. We have come a long way since those mill girls forged their way into the workforce, but our journey is far from complete. Challenges, like these, disproportionately impacting American women and families, demonstrate just how important it is to have women in positions of power — in the public sector and in the private sector — to help advance policies that enable women to achieve greater economic security, raise wages for women and their families, and allow working parents to support and care for their families."

Michigan

Sen. Gary C. Peters (D)

"There is no reason that a woman as equally qualified as her male counterpart should not be paid the same wage for doing the same job. Making sure women have the tools to address this pay gap and holding employers accountable is a crucial step towards getting hardworking women the salary they have earned."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D)

"Whether you’re a two-parent income family or a single mom, equal pay for equal work can mean the difference in paying the mortgage, affording child care, or being able to put food on the table. I coauthored the Paycheck Fairness Act so that every person and family in Michigan and across the country has a fair shot to get ahead."

Rep. Justin Amash (R)

Rep. Amash did not respond.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R)

Rep. Bergman did not respond.

Rep. Mike Bishop (R)

Rep. Bishop did not respond.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D)

"As a someone who worked in the private sector for over three decades, and witnessed firsthand pay discrepancy, it is a priority for me to address this issue. The Paycheck Fairness Act is a bill that would put days of unequal pay behind us. Just as important is continuing to raise awareness of businesses of the difference that they may not know exists."

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R)

Rep. Huizenga did not respond.

Rep. Daniel Kildee (D)

"The time is long overdue for women to earn equal pay for equal work. Women compose half of our workforce, yet they make disproportionately less than their male counterparts. I have worked in Congress to ensure women in Michigan and around the country are paid what they deserve. I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would make sure women can challenge pay discrimination in the workplace. If Democrats are elected to the majority, taking up important legislation to ensure equal pay for women would be a top priority."

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Lawrence pointed to her introduction of the WE Work Act and her co-sponsorship of the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Schedules That Work Act, and the FAMILY Act.

Rep. Sander Levin (D)

"I am a proud original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act in this Congress which will help close the wage gap and promote equal pay for equal work. In Michigan, the gap is 78 percent which means women have to work longer and harder to put food on the table, buy that first car, or be able to afford homeownership. Closing the wage gap is not only a matter of fairness, it is also an economic imperative."

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R)

Rep. Mitchell did not respond.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R)

Rep. Moolenaar did not respond.

Rep. Dave Trott (R)

Rep. Trott did not respond.

Rep. Fred Upton (R)

Rep. Upton did not respond.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R)

Rep. Walberg did not respond.

Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)

"I am a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act which would protect women who inquire about pay within their workplace from retaliation. People often think of equal pay in the moment, as in what are you making now, but it's a cumulative issue, and this is just one step we can take to set women up for long-term paycheck equality."

Sen. Tina Smith (D)

"Over 55 years ago, we affirmed that all women are entitled to equal pay for equal work, but today, too many women still face pay inequities and discrimination. So we all need to work to help address this, and I will keep fighting to help bring equal pay to women in Minnesota and nationwide.”

Rep. Keith Ellison (D)

Rep. Ellison did not respond.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R)

Rep. Emmer did not respond.

Rep. Jason Lewis (R)

Rep. Lewis did not respond.

Rep. Betty McCollum (D)

"As a woman in Congress, the issue of equal pay for equal work is tremendously important to me. Too often, women are paid less than their male counterparts for no other reason than gender, and the discrepancy is even worse for minority women. To combat this, I have cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that enforces equal pay for women by ensuring employers are held accountable for discrimination, making it easier to challenge pay discrimination, and strengthens resources available to employees that have been wronged. I am also a cosponsor of the Fair Pay Act of 2017, which prohibits wage discrimination on the basis of gender, race, or national origin."

Rep. Richard Nolan (D)

"Unequal pay doesn’t only hurt women and their families, it hurts all of us. That’s why I have strongly supported robust funding for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and I am working hard to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act as part of the solution to address the gender pay gap in the United States."

Rep. Erik Paulsen (R)

Rep. Paulsen did not respond.

Rep. Collin Peterson (D)

Rep. Peterson did not respond.

Rep. Tim Walz (D)

"Ensuring women receive equal pay as men for equal work has been and continues to be one of my highest priorities. That’s why I’m a long-time cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act and proudly support and voted in favor of the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. Closing the gender pay gap is not only a matter of equality, it’s a matter of morality. I am dedicated to the hard work ahead of us to get it done together."

Mississippi

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

Sen. Hyde-Smith did not respond.

Sen. Roger F. Wicker (R)

Sen. Wicker did not respond.

Rep. Gregg Harper (R)

Rep. Harper did not respond.

Rep. Trent Kelly (R)

Rep. Kelly did not respond.

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R)

Rep. Palazzo did not respond.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D)

Rep. Thompson did not respond.

Missouri

Sen. Roy Blunt (R)

Sen. Blunt did not respond.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D)

Sen. McCaskill did not respond.

Rep. William Lacy Clay (D)

Rep. Clay did not respond.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D)

Rep. Cleaver did not respond.

Rep. Sam Graves (R)

Rep. Graves did not respond.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R)

Rep. Hartzler did not respond.

Rep. Billy Long (R)

Rep. Long did not respond.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

Rep. Luetkemeyer did not respond.

Rep. Jason Smith (R)

Rep. Smith did not respond.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R)

Rep. Wagner did not respond.

Montana

Sen. Steve Daines (R)

Sen. Daines did not respond.

Sen. Jon Tester (D)

"The fact that women don’t receive equal pay for the same work as men is contrary to America's and Montana's values. I have always been a strong supporter of bills like the Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the pay gap, and I will always hold politicians in Washington accountable until we fully achieve equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R)

Rep. Gianforte did not respond.