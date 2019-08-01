Leo season is finally here to pull us out of an emotional Cancer season slump, and as a bonus, it brings with it a blissful end to Mercury retrograde. The planet stations direct again on Jul. 31, just in time for all of us to shine during Leo season. But what will Leo season 2019 mean for your sleep? It's definitely a fiery, high-energy season, so you'll either be feeling super energized or mega sleep deprived, depending on your relationship to extroversion. Bustle spoke to the experts on what you can expect your sleep to be like during this time, so you can be sure to make the most of every end-of-summer party.

According to Cosmopolitan, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius should take some extra precautions toward self-care this month, since Leo season can be stressful for fixed signs. Leos are known for showing off and they crave adoration, so the intensity of everyone jostling for attention might be overwhelming for the fixed signs.

But generally speaking, Leo season offers up an opportunity for us to shake off the watery emotional upheaval of Cancer season and indulge in a more celebratory mood.

Here's more on how each zodiac sign can care for their sleep hygiene during this time.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Naps are your friend during this busy time, Aries. "Too much partying will leave you longing for sleep during the day," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Try to take little disco naps to not fall asleep at work."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're feeling extra sleepy during Leo season, Taurus, then listen to your body and add more sleep to your schedule. You might require logging a few extra hours at night, according to Stardust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini shouldn't discount the impact of anxiety on their sleep health. "Your anxiety may be extra high," Stardust warns. "Try relaxing measures to relax and sleep." This is the time to implement your low-tech wind-down routine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Feeling financially stressed, Cancer? You may find yourself budget-spiraling as you lay down to sleep this month. "Money matters may cause you to have sleepless nights," Stardust advises. "Try meditation to unwind."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle While Leo's conscious mind is busy reveling in their birthday month attention, there's also a lot going on under the surface to be aware of. "Pay attention to your dreams!" Sex astrologer Six tells Bustle. "You may start to notice that your subconscious is foreshadowing themes regarding your personal goals, who you were meant to be, and how you communicate that to the ones around you."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be a super transformative time for Virgo, if they know where to look for inspiration. "You can be so hard on yourself," Six sympathizes, "but this season, you’ll find that the dreamworld encourages you to explore how you practice self-care and radical self-love."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra would do well to pay attention to their dreams this season, too. They may find some much needed reassurance and/or guidance there. "Your dreams this season may act as a domain where you can re-explore and provide validation for decisions you are making about your life path," Six advises. "They may also point to limitations that are hindering your development."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Pay attention to what you wake up longing for this season, Scorpio. "Openly communicating the type of love and treatment you yearn for can be difficult," Six acknowledges. "But in your dreams, you have the freedom to investigate your needs and desires, and figure out how to express them to the ones around you."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Linda Furiate warns that although Sagittarius may have the energy to burn the candle at both ends during Leo season, it'll catch up with them eventually. "Sagittarius may feel a bit too excited to sleep," she explains to Bustle. "They may prefer fun and partying all night — but they have the potential to pay the price later."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Getting slammed at work this month, Capricorn? That may be Leo season's doing. "Capricorn may find themselves knee deep in work. There are only so many hours in the day to get things done," Furiate explains. "Getting a good night’s sleep may be at the bottom of their to-do list."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle In addition to usual high energy of Leo season, Aquarius might be fielding some new relationship energy, too. "Aquarius could find themselves courting a new love," Furiate advises. "You may enjoy the morning sunrise without ever having gone to sleep."