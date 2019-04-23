The sun is packing up and moving into Taurus April 20, its first transition since the beginning of the astrological new year. Taurus season is particularly significant this year because Uranus is in its home sign of the bull, astrologer Tanaaz wrote on the blog Intuitive Astrology. While Taurus season is definitely going to shake things up during your waking hours, you might also be curious about what Taurus season means for your sleep based on your zodiac sign.

"Taurus energy represents what we need to feel safe and secure. Taurus energy is about finding a rhythm and a constant. It is about finding security in an insecure, always changing world," Tanaaz explained. It stands to reason that if you're feeling restless and out of control, your sleep could be poor. "Under this energy, it is a good time to establish a new routine or healthy eating plan. It is also a good time to get grounded, to create structure, and to apply methods to help you get things done."

At its core, Taurus season 2019 is an ideal time to hit the reset button. Pay close attention to both your internal world and your external surroundings. What's making you feel overwhelmed? Do you lie awake at night thinking of all the things you need to get done? Is this anxiety keeping your from being fully present in your waking life? If you're looking to revamp your rest routine, this is what Taurus season 2019 means for your sleep based on your sign.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Because Taurus season is all about routine, restless Aries could be in for some sleepless nights. According to AstroSpeak, high-energy Aries has a difficult time calming down, which can lead to sleep issues. This could be exacerbated during Taurus season because the bull wants you to create a routine and slow down and you want to go full-speed ahead. If you want to get any sleep during the next month, stop resisting.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Bulls love sleep, and they need a lot of it. Taurus season 2019 is an ideal time for all Taurus-born people to bring new relaxing activities into their bedtime routines. Keep a steady sleep schedule, and you should have no problem getting the rest you crave.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, your twinning nature means you often have a hard time shutting of your brain when it's time for bed. In fact, a lot of Geminis are known to be super active at night. Your insomnia could be even worse during Taurus season 2019. If you haven't already, this is an ideal time to start a sleep meditation practice. I use the free meditation app Insight Timer, and the sleep meditations by Andrew Johnson always help me drift off to dreamland.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle AstroSpeak describes Cancer as the "crabby sleeper." Cancer-born people are homebodies who love to sleep but also suffer from bouts of insomnia. Because Uranus is challenging the steady energy of Taurus season, you could find yourself sleeping peacefully one night and tossing and turning the next. Make sure to wind down before bed in order to increase your chances of getting restful sleep on the regular.

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, sleeping is one of the things you do best. Fortunately for you, you're such a dedicated sleeper that nothing can disrupt your flow, not even Taurus season. Just make sure not to gloat to your sleep-deprived friends about how well rested you are.

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, it's no secret that your worries keep you up at night. You're often a troubled sleeper, but Taurus season 2019 is going to give you a little reprieve from your sleepless nights. Because Taurus is routine-oriented and disciplined just like you, you'll enjoy some well-deserved restful sleep for the next 30 days.

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, Taurus season 2019 is pushing against the opposing energy of Uranus. You'll find the sweet spot in the middle just like you always do. Once you strike a balance and ground yourself, you should have no trouble drifting off to dreamland.

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, you're known as the night owl of the zodiac. Taurus season 2019 will have little affect on your unpredictable sleeping patterns. However, if you're tired of staying up all night and you want to try to establish a solid sleep routine, this is the time to do it.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, the opposing energy of Uranus and Taurus season 2019 is going to make your wandering mind feel even more bajiggity. You're already known for not getting enough sleep, which can sometimes make you seem flakey to others. And you could get even less during Taurus season. Make a conscious effort to quiet your mind. Do yoga or meditation before bed, and stay off of your devices.

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, you're often overworked and under rested. However, this is a one-way ticket to burnout. Because you enjoy completing tasks, Taurus season 2019 is a good time to plot out and execute a clean-sleep routine you can commit to for the long haul.

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, as soon as you lie down to go to sleep, you're already thinking about waking up. Your restlessness and impatience often keeps you from getting restful sleep. If you don't fight against Taurus season 2019, you commit to slowing down, and you start a meditation practice to quiet your overactive brain, you can improve your sleep patterns over the next 30 days.